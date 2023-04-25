FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence opened the 4A state playoffs Tuesday with a matchup against Westwood, a school that had only just recently restarted its boys’ tennis program.

Even so, coach Warren Coker wanted his Knights to play their type of game and play at their level – and that’s exactly what he got.

WFHS rolled to a 6-0 victory over the Redhawks, dropping just three games total in the process as the Knights advanced to face Hilton Head Island on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The Seahawks knocked West out of the playoffs last season in the first round with a 6-0 victory, so Coker’s squad will be looking to return the favor this time.

“Next round’s going to be much tougher,” Coker said. “…We hope to give them a better match this time and maybe come back with a win.”

Coker liked what he saw from his now 15-6 squad as they made short of work of the Redhawks. Tallon Cannon and Franklin Emerson didn’t drop a game in their singles matches as they each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories.

The Knights’ No. 2 doubles squad of Noah Matthews and Matthew Brasington also earned a 6-0, 6-0 win.

“Tallon played really tonight,” Coker said. “I don’t think he lost but about four points the whole match. Doubles looked good together – they played really well at the net, so that’s good to see going forward.”

JR Dawkins earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles and Hewitt Dawkins nearly followed suit with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Michael Schiez also posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5.

“I wanted us to work on things that we needed to work on and take advantage of what they gave us, and we did that today,” Coker said. “And we got off the court just like we should have.”

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Hardik Marlapudi 6-0, 6-1; Hewitt Dawkins (WF) def. Matthew Nedd 6-1, 6-0; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Shariff Murhpy 6-0, 6-0; Fanklin Emerson (WF) def. Sterling Robertson 6-0, 6-0; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Daniel Hampton 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

Noah Matthews/Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Chris Toby/Yaseen Saleh 6-0, 6-0.

RECORD: WF 15-6

NEXT MATCH: The Knights will travel to Hilton Head on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. matchup in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.