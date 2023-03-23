FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys’ tennis team has now completed the first circuit around Region 6-4A.

Thanks to Thursday’s 7-0 sweep of rival South Florence, the Knights find themselves at 4-1 in region play (9-3 overall) with a big matchup against Myrtle Beach slated for Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can give them a little bit better match than we did last time,” WFHS coach Warren Coker said. “We took some games off of them, and we’re going to try to take some more this next time.”

The Knights didn’t drop a game in singles play Thursday as Coker’s squad did what it needed to do, he said.

“They’re played their game,” he added. “…Frank (Emerson) actually played very well on court four today. He was all over the place chasing balls down. He played quick; he played under control and had some great winning shots.

“Michael Schiesz on (court) five had some beautiful winners today and played the net really well when he came in to approach the net.”

West’s top two of JR and Hewitt Dawkins each had solid days as well, Coker added, with Hewitt rebounding from a couple deuce games to win in straight sets.

South was able to get some traction in the doubles matches, falling 8-1 in the pro-set at No. 1 and falling 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

Still building from a young foundation started last year, the biggest thing for Bruins coach Michael Hart will be continuing to see his squad progress every match, he said.

“Going into today we knew that we were going to be playing some pretty good competition over here at West Florence,” Hart said. “They’ve got some really good boys out here; very experienced, they know what they’re doing on the court. So today was about making sure…I emphasized to the guys about progression (and) making sure that we try to get better as the match goes on.”

That will also hold true for the remainder of the season as well as SFHS is set to begin its second trip through region play beginning Monday.

“Now is the time to implement and adjust next time out,” Hart said. “What we didn’t (do) well, turn it around next time through and just compete hard and see the results that we’re looking for.”

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def Derrick Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Hewitt Dawkins (WF) def. Chase Alban 6-0, 6-0; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Nigel Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; Frank Emerson (WF) def. O’marion Timmons 6-0, 6-0; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Cem Arica 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Tallon Cannon/Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Derrick Campbell/Chase Alban 8-1; Noah Matthews/Hayden Rogers (WF) def. Romeo Tzompaxtle/James Jones 6-1, 6-1.