West Florence boys' tennis sweeps South to close out regular season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker told his squad it needed to play as much tennis as possible next week.

But the West Florence boys’ coach knew that was easier said than done with spring break on the horizon following Wednesday’s regular-season finale against South Florence.

“I know that’s kind of hard,” he said smiling. “They’ll be all over the place going somewhere – at the beach and everything else and have more things to do for spring break than play tennis.

“But I told them we need to focus in, and when we come back, we’ll be ready to play.”

The Knights will have some momentum heading into their playoff matchup as they swept the Bruins 6-0. Now they turn their attention to a home tilt slated for April 26 against an opponent that is to be determined.

“It’ll be somebody out of that Region 7,” Coker said. “They’re kind of in a three-way tie for that second and third and fourth place, so we’ll have to wait (until) next week during our spring break and hopefully we’ll see who’s going to break that tie.”

WFHS finishes the regular season 8-4 overall and in third place in Region 6-4A.

For South Florence, Wednesday was about gaining experience in a season that saw a roster full of newcomers to the sport.

“All of these guys haven’t played tennis before going into the year,” Bruins coach Michael Hart said. “They’ve grown and they’ve developed so well. I’m so proud of my guys. As long as they keep it up, we’re going to come back real good next year and it’s going to be very entertaining.

“…Grateful for West and Wilson for coming out and being good sports to our guys and looking forward to seeing tennis grow throughout the community even more.”

Tallon Cannon won his match in straight sets for the Knights without dropping a game at No. 2 singles. JR Dawkins and Sebastian Harding won their matches 6-0, 6-1 and Matthew Brasington capped things with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

The doubles team of Jonathan Braddock and Adam Goff won 6-1, 6-0 as well and Michael Schiesz completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles for the Knights.

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Fritz Kessler 6-0, 6-1; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Nigel Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Romeo Tzompaxtle 6-0, 6-2; Sebastian Hardin (WF) def. O’marion Timmons 6-0, 6-1; Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Aiden Shelley 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Jonathan Braddock/Adam Goff (WF) def. James Jones/Donald McElveen 6-1, 6-0.

