FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker was pleased with how his West Florence boys’ tennis team started Thursday’s Region 6-4A matchup at Wilson.

The Knights coach was even more pleased with the finish though.

The fast start helped WFHS earned a 7-0 sweep of the rival Tigers to improve to 6-3 overall and up its region mark to 2-1.

“We came out really firing on all cylinders,” Coker said. “Hewitt (Dawkins), our seventh-grader, played extremely well with his selection of shots and the way he played the ball today.”

Dawkins factored into two of the victories for the Knights on Thursday. He was first off the court thanks to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Albert Schrippa at No. 2 singles, then he teamed up with Michael Schiesz at No. 1 doubles for an 8-6 pro-set victory over Schrippa and Aaron Cheng.

But he wasn’t the only Dawkins to come out on the winning side. JR Dawkins also took his No. 1 singles matchup against Cheng 6-1, 6-1.

“He’s nursing an elbow (injury) right now, but he played a pretty good day of tennis here,” Coker said. “All the courts did.”

Schiesz and Tallon Cannon also cruised to singles wins for the Knights, who only had one match go past the second set.

Another almost came at No. 4 singles. Franklin Emerson rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set against Dawson Weatherford, but the Tigers’ No. 4 man battled back in the second before Emerson eventually earned the nod via second-set tiebreaker 7-3.

Wilson’s No. 2 doubles team pushed West to the limit in their match. After falling to Hayden Rogers and Matthew Brasington 6-1 in the opening set, Grayson Li and Coleman Moody rallied for a 7-5 victory in the second.

The third-set tiebreaker went the distance as well before Rogers and Brasington were able to pull out an 11-9 triumph.

“Exactly what they did today is exactly what they did yesterday at practice,” Wilson coach Fred Davis said of his doubles squad. "We volleyed the ball; we hit overheads, and we cut the angles off from being able to hit the ball cross-court away from the net person. Because when we first started, they were hitting everything toward the net person, so I was real happy to see that today.”

Wilson, who fell to 1-2 in region play, has an inexperienced squad this year with four juniors, an eighth-grader and a handful of freshmen, Davis said. But it’s a group that he expects to have improved by year’s end.

“Some have never played tennis before,” he said. “So that’s unique for them to have made the improvement that they’ve made and I’m so proud of them for that.”

SINGLES

JR Dawkins (WF) def. Aaron Cheng 6-1, 6-1; Hewitt Dawkins (WF) def. Albert Schrippa 6-0, 6-0; Tallon Cannon (WF) def. Esteban Cruz-Falily 6-1, 6-2; Franklin Emerson (WF) def. Dawson Weatherford 6-0, 7-6 [7-3]; Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Dre Wright 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

Hewitt Dawkins/Michael Schiesz (WF) def. Aaron Cheng/Albert Schrippa 8-6; Hayden Rogers/Matthew Brasington (WF) def. Grayson Li/Coleman Moody 6-1, 5-7, 11-9.

RECORDS: WF 6-3, 2-1 Region 6-4A. W 1-2 Region 6-4A.