FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence will host a free youth football camp featuring South Carolina star Tonka Hemingway on June 10.
It's open to youth who will be in the third through eighth grades this fall.
The camp will be from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and registration can be found here: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.eventbrite.com/e/tonka-hemingway-football-skills-camp-tickets-588485896157__;!!LvYzicI!n8jGCii-X4wL8xXKIjk4TaGlaKsZz7Bwgy7E8WirTHUzDfEHhZTCQpXIKBhZzCiD-TfWAUvx5JFFlxuC49toP9QnLA$.