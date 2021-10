West Florence cross country squads sweep F1S City Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Senior Night, the host Knights of West Florence High School took the top spot on both for the boys and girls in Tuesday’s F1S City Championship cross country meet.

The West boys won with a score of 15 points while the girls had 16. South Florence’s boys took second place with 55 points followed by Wilson with 74. The Tigers also took second on the girls’ side with 45 points.

The Knights had the top seven finishers on the boys’ side and the top four for the girls. Charles Mazick placed first overall with a time of 16:35.8 as did Kaylanna Burroughs with a time of 21:41.1.

Daniel Kasitz (19:47.2) placed eighth overall to lead the Bruin boys and Ella McDaniel (24:42.8) was seventh overall on the girls’ side for South.

Fabio Chavez (20:47.9) finished 10th overall to lead the Wilson boys and Leigh Detalo (23:51.8) was fifth for the girls.