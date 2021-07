West Florence defeats Mid-Carolina at Junior Legion State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. — Brody Cook went 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI as West Florence defeated Mid-Carolina 10-3 at the SCALB Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park on Tuesday.

Teammates Camp Keels and Harrison Brown each had two hits and an RBI.

West Florence will play the winner of Fort Mill/Hartsville at 3 p.m. today.

West Florence improves to 17-3.

WF;040;051;0—10;9;4

MC;011;010;0—3;9;1

WP:Andrew Love (6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Chase Lybrand (4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS: WF: Camp Keels 2-3, 1 RBI; Harrison Brown 2-4, 1 RBI; Tae Herring 1-2, 1 RBI; Brock Crouch 1-2, 1 RBI; Brody Cook 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI.

RECORDS: WF 17-3

