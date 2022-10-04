West Florence freshman Izzy White a hit in volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. — Izzy White was raised on volleyball.

The West Florence freshman’s father, Keith, has been teaching her the finer parts of the game since she was 7.

Someday, she was bound to make the Knights’ varsity team. She did that last year and has been making an impact since.

So much so, the American Volleyball Coaches Association recently honored her as its state player of the week. During that time, White registered 34 kills, eight digs, two blocks and five aces.

Her favorite sport before that also involved a net: Tennis, but that changed quickly.

“When I played my first year of club volleyball in the fifth grade, I realized how much I love that,” White said. “So, I quit tennis that year and focused on this. I just love how this is a team sport and you have different positions you have to play.”

Make no mistake. White does have her favorite position to compete at.

“I love being at the net so I can hit,” said the 5-foot-11 White. “It’s about the excitement of making a hit like that. When there is a good setup by a teammate, I’m excited to hit it.”

White, meanwhile, simply loves to play the game. If there are honors along the way, it’s icing on the cake.

“I was a little bit surprised to be honored like that; I wasn’t expecting that at all,” White said of her state honor. “I just try to do the best I can on the court.”

Volleyball has no time limit; whichever team is the first to win three sets wins the match. With that in mind, White focuses on the bigger picture.

“I’ve worked on staying upbeat even when things may not be going our team’s way,” White said. “It’s best in the long run to stay calm and not get mad or upset about one particular point. There’s always the next one.”

There is plenty of time for White, who has the potential to be the Knights’ best player since former star Emmy Rollins.

White said Rollins’ advice for her is to keep taking things in stride.

“She said just to keep pushing and keep talking to college coaches,” White said. “And she said to just keep it fun.”