West Florence girls avenge earlier loss to NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence hit quite the turnaround in the most figurative manner.

After losing 42-22 earlier this season at North Myrtle Beach, coach Kedral Timmons' Knights won Friday's matchup at home by the score of 35-30.

Jordyn Perry's 3-pointer from the left perimeter with 4:30 left sparked a 9-0 run in what had mostly been a slow-paced game.

But the Chiefs made a charge of their own and got within 33-30. Afte Knights' lead grew back to 35-30 on two Jayda James free throws, West then was clutch on defense.

That's when the Knights' Gabby Evans blocked a jumper by Kristin Livingston, and the Knights never looked back.

NMB;7;7;7;30--30

WF;2;12;5;16--35

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (30)

Faith Farmer 16, Vereen 2, Livingston 6, Woodard 4, Washington 2.

WEST FLORENCE (35)

Trinity Rodgers 21, Gunter 3, Harrison 2, Johnson 3, Perry 3, Evans 7, James 5.

WILL BE UPDATED