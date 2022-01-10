West Florence girls rally from 11 down, hold off Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was not the start Kedral Timmons had envisioned for his West Florence girls’ basketball squad in Monday’s matchup against Darlington.

The Knights found themselves down 11 points as the second quarter got underway when Timmons brought his team together for a pep talk.

“I told them if we pretty much go out and play our game – play smart basketball and control the game…pretty much it was ours to win,” he said.

West followed with a 16-2 run to close out the half en route to a 48-45 victory over the Falcons as the Knights improved to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A.

After grabbing a 26-23 lead at the break, WFHS never trailed again as it held off Darlington (10-2, 1-2) in the second half. The Falcons outscored West 6-2 in the waning minutes, but a 4-3 run to close out the game sealed the victory for the Knights.

It was a big turnaround from how things began as DHS closed the opening stanza on a 9-2 run to take a seven-point lead. The Falcons then began the second quarter by outscoring West 6-2 before Timmons’ squad was able to turn things around.

The biggest difference?