West Florence girls rally from 11 down, hold off Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was not the start Kedral Timmons had envisioned for his West Florence girls’ basketball squad in Monday’s matchup against Darlington.
The Knights found themselves down 11 points as the second quarter got underway when Timmons brought his team together for a pep talk.
“I told them if we pretty much go out and play our game – play smart basketball and control the game…pretty much it was ours to win,” he said.
West followed with a 16-2 run to close out the half en route to a 48-45 victory over the Falcons as the Knights improved to 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A.
After grabbing a 26-23 lead at the break, WFHS never trailed again as it held off Darlington (10-2, 1-2) in the second half. The Falcons outscored West 6-2 in the waning minutes, but a 4-3 run to close out the game sealed the victory for the Knights.
It was a big turnaround from how things began as DHS closed the opening stanza on a 9-2 run to take a seven-point lead. The Falcons then began the second quarter by outscoring West 6-2 before Timmons’ squad was able to turn things around.
The biggest difference?
“Just less turnovers,” Timmons said. “We’re a team I think struggles with turnovers. We’ve done a better job. I’m not sure how many we had tonight, but we did a better job of controlling the ball.”
The Knights also started playing much better on the defensive side – coming away with four steals and two blocks during their second-quarter run.
“We usually like to press,” Timmons said. “We didn’t get a chance to press tonight, but we did a great job with 50-50 balls, deflections and not stopping after the first action. We did a better job of that.”
The final piece to the comeback puzzle was a balanced scoring effort following the first quarter. Zy’Breayziah Alexander scored eight of WFHS’ first 10 points, but it was the Mack & Mack combo that paved the way afterwards.
Telmya Mack had seven of her 11 points in the second quarter while Ahliah Mack scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the final three periods.
Alexander finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds – giving the Knights three players in double figures and Jordyn Perry finished just outside with nine. All of her buckets came from the second quarter on as well.
That helped stave off Darlington’s big three of Jamera Madison, Sommer Joseph and Aryanna McPhail. Madison led the team with 13 points including a trio of 3-pointers. Joseph had 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds and McPhail added nine points.
McPhail’s bucket with 1:05 remaining brought the Falcons within 44-42, but that was as close as DHS would get.