West Florence girls sweep Lakewood behind dominant 3rd quarter

FLORENCE, S.C. – A good start and a dominant third quarter lifted West Florence’s girls’ basketball team to its second victory over Lakewood this week with a 58-21 home romp Thursday.

The Knights improved to 2-0 overall and will begin Region 6-4A play next week against rival Wilson. They’re scheduled to play at Wilson on Monday and at West next Thursday.

WFHS held the Gators to single digits in points in all four quarters, and outscored them 21-4 in the third to turn a double-digit lead into a 31-point advantage.

The Knights put up the first 15 points of the second half, powered by leading scorers Zy’Breayziah Alexander and Ny’Drea Bradley. Alexander posted 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and Bradley finished with 13 points – including eight in the third stanza.

West also started the game on a 9-0 run and let 16-6 after the first quarter.

Shakaylah Cohen added nine points for WFHS, Annalia Cook had seven and Telmya Mack finished with five.

Treasure Smalls, Anti’yona Roach and Dayziana McCray led the Gators with four points apiece.

L 6 3 4 8 – 21

WF 16 7 21 14 – 58