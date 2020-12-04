West Florence girls turn up pressure in 2nd half, roll past Gators

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kevin Robinson thought his West Florence High girls’ basketball squad played “OK” in the first half of Thursday’s game against Lakewood.
“But I really wanted to turn up the intensity in the second half,” he added.
The Knights did just that — opening the third quarter on a 15-0 run which led to a 31-point advantage heading into the final stanza.
The result was a 58-21 win over the Gators as WFHS improved to 2-0 with a pair of victories over Lakewood this week. The Knights now turn their attention to region play where they will travel to rival Wilson on Monday before hosting the Tigers next Thursday.
“The girls came out and executed the game plan,” Robinson said of the big win. “Monday we played Lakewood and did OK, but I wasn’t happy with our performance. So I challenged my team to step up and get after them defensively and start playing ball.”
The defensive pressure was evident to start the second half as numerous Lakewood turnovers led to a handful of easy buckets on the other end by West. The Knights were also adept at taking the ball away and getting it to their top scorers — Zy’Breayziah Alexander and Ny’Drea Bradley.
Alexander posted a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds while Bradley scored eight of her 13 points in the third.
“The game for both of them was big,” Robinson said. “Ny’Drea is coming back from an ACL injury from last year and so it was big for her moving forward in a tough region to get her confidence back and her legs under her.
“…Zy’Breayziah really broke out of her shell (tonight) and really looked like the Zy’Breayziah we’re accustomed to seeing. I told her it was just a matter of time, and she believed me and believed in the system.”
West started the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed – leading 23-9 at the break. The Knights’ defense held the Gators to single digits in points in all three quarters and outscored them 21-8 in the third.
Alexander and Bradley had plenty of help as Shakayla Cohen, Annalia Cook and Telmya Mack each posted at least five points. Cohen led the way with nine followed by Cook with seven.
“We have some talented guards and our strength is putting pressure on the other team and getting steals and getting buckets and really playing our game,” Robinson said. “The girls did that in the second half.”
Treasure Smalls, Anti’yona Roach and Dayziana McCray led the Gators with four points apiece.
L 6 3 4 8 – 21
WF 16 7 21 14 – 58
LAKEWOOD (21)
Small 4, Roach 4, Wright 4, McCray 2, Billups 2, Williams 2, Hodge 2, Graham 1.
WEST FLORENCE (58)
Zy’Breayziah Alexander 20, Ny’Drea Bradley 13, Cohen 9, Cook 7, Mack 5, McKnight 2, Williamson 2.
RECORD: WF 2-0
NEXT GAME: West opens Region 6-4A play Monday at Wilson.
