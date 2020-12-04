West Florence girls turn up pressure in 2nd half, roll past Gators

“The game for both of them was big,” Robinson said. “Ny’Drea is coming back from an ACL injury from last year and so it was big for her moving forward in a tough region to get her confidence back and her legs under her.

“…Zy’Breayziah really broke out of her shell (tonight) and really looked like the Zy’Breayziah we’re accustomed to seeing. I told her it was just a matter of time, and she believed me and believed in the system.”

West started the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed – leading 23-9 at the break. The Knights’ defense held the Gators to single digits in points in all three quarters and outscored them 21-8 in the third.

Alexander and Bradley had plenty of help as Shakayla Cohen, Annalia Cook and Telmya Mack each posted at least five points. Cohen led the way with nine followed by Cook with seven.

“We have some talented guards and our strength is putting pressure on the other team and getting steals and getting buckets and really playing our game,” Robinson said. “The girls did that in the second half.”

Treasure Smalls, Anti’yona Roach and Dayziana McCray led the Gators with four points apiece.

L 6 3 4 8 – 21

WF 16 7 21 14 – 58