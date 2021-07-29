West Florence Gold holds off Fort Mill 4-3 for Junior Legion state title

“All of us coaches knew from day one that that kid was a baller,” West coach Craig Brown said of Keels. “He gives 110% every time he is on the field. After the win last night against Hartsville, it was kind of up in the air as far as who we were going to throw today.

“Hats off to (assistant coach) Joe Edick. Joe got in my ear real quick and said, ‘Camp Keels is our guy. We need to go with him.’”

Keels responded by limiting Fort Mill to just four hits across six frames. After a somewhat shaky start that saw six Post 43 players reach base the first three innings, Keels shut the door following Paul Solari’s RBI double in the top of the third.

The left-hander retired 11 of the next 15 batters as West was able to cling to a 4-2 lead entering the final inning. WF’s offense had backed Keels with a four-spot in the first inning.

“I was struggling to find the zone for a little bit, but I started throwing it in there and they were hitting it…popping up and stuff,” Keels said. “That’s all I had to do.”

Keels gave way to Jack Wilson to start the seventh. The right-hander walked three of the first four batters he faced – including several on close full-count pitches – as Fort Mill loaded the bases with one out.