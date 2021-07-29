West Florence Gold holds off Fort Mill 4-3 for Junior Legion state title

SUMTER, S.C. – Carson Haynes likely won’t forget the dogpile at Riley Park anytime soon.
Camp Keels has a more tangible memory of Thursday’s American Legion Junior state championship game – the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.
Neither had pitched much for West Florence Gold this year, but with the title on the line, both came through with likely the best performances of their young careers.
Keels went six solid innings – allowing Fort Mill just two runs in his longest outing by far. Meanwhile Haynes, a rising eighth-grader who was a late addition to the roster, got the final two outs in a very tense bases-loaded situation in the final inning as West held on for a 4-3 victory at Riley Park.
It was the eighth junior state title in program history, with the other seven coming when the team was simply known as “Florence.”
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Keels said afterward. “I hadn’t pitched much all season – I’ve been on the mound maybe five, six times. Came out tonight and didn’t even start out that good, (but) just started getting it going somehow.
“We scrapped those runs (together) in the first inning and that’s all we had to do.”
With a pair of extra-inning games against Hartsville putting a strain on the staff as a whole, it was unknown who WF (19-3-1) would tab to take the mound against Post 43 – the only team to beat West the entire tournament.
“All of us coaches knew from day one that that kid was a baller,” West coach Craig Brown said of Keels. “He gives 110% every time he is on the field. After the win last night against Hartsville, it was kind of up in the air as far as who we were going to throw today.
“Hats off to (assistant coach) Joe Edick. Joe got in my ear real quick and said, ‘Camp Keels is our guy. We need to go with him.’”
Keels responded by limiting Fort Mill to just four hits across six frames. After a somewhat shaky start that saw six Post 43 players reach base the first three innings, Keels shut the door following Paul Solari’s RBI double in the top of the third.
The left-hander retired 11 of the next 15 batters as West was able to cling to a 4-2 lead entering the final inning. WF’s offense had backed Keels with a four-spot in the first inning.
“I was struggling to find the zone for a little bit, but I started throwing it in there and they were hitting it…popping up and stuff,” Keels said. “That’s all I had to do.”
Keels gave way to Jack Wilson to start the seventh. The right-hander walked three of the first four batters he faced – including several on close full-count pitches – as Fort Mill loaded the bases with one out.
“Jack hadn’t pitched a lot this year either,” Brown said. “But we put him out there and he was ready to go. From the sidelines over here so to speak, it looked to me like he was throwing some pretty good pitches and wasn’t getting some breaks on some of those pitches – wasn’t getting the calls behind the plate.
“…Proud of Jack for stepping in there. Disappointed he didn’t get some of those calls I thought he should have, but that’s baseball. The kids have to learn from that and move on.”
Haynes then entered the game with the bases loaded and his first pitch was wild in the dirt and allowed a run to score to cut the WF lead to 4-3.
After intentionally walking the bases loaded again, Fort Mill attempted two suicide squeeze bunts which wound up being fouled off. Haynes took advantage with a called third strike for the second out.
With the bases still loaded, Haynes got the final batter of the game to pop up in foul territory to catcher Tucker Kirby as West players and coaches poured onto the field in celebration.
“I told these kids early on that they could win a state championship,” Brown said. “And I’ve seen these kids grow from a lot individual players to team players. It’s so great to see the culmination of their working together and the results of that hard work.
“I just can’t say enough about these kids.”
Tae Herring, Kirby and Brock Crouch each had hits and drove in a run for West. Keels, Brock Shelor and Coleman Kelly had hits as well while Andrew Love led the team going 2 for 3 with a double.
Kelly also received an award as the tournament’s top pitcher.