West Florence, Hartsville set for playoff rematch

KELLYTOWN, S.C. – For Hartsville, it was a part of a mid-season turnaround that eventually saw the Red Foxes earn the No. 2 playoff seed in Region 6-4A.
For West Florence, it was one of only two times the Knights walked off a football field dejected this season.
Round 1 of the Region 6-4A matchup went in Hartsville’s favor – 33-13 in late September. Round two is 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Kellytown once again, only this time with higher stakes.
The Knights (9-2) and Red Foxes (6-5) will clash to see who earns a berth in next week’s 4A lower state final against either Myrtle Beach or Beaufort.
“Obviously earlier in the season, I thought we played exceptionally well,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said of the victory. “I didn’t think it was their best game…but I certainly know what they’re capable of and what a phenomenal team they have.
“From their running back to the quarterback to the offense line – it’s a really difficult task when you’re trying slow Deuce (Hudson) and Terry (McKithen) down.”
But the Red Foxes were able to keep McKithen and Hudson in check for most of the night. McKithen finished with 92 yards rushing and no touchdowns while Hudson was held to 41 yards rushing and one passing TD.
The momentum of the game shifted in the final moments of the first half. West had just scored to pull within 14-13 when Hartsville’s Alex Hunt blocked an extra point attempt. The Red Foxes then took the ball from their own 40 and managed to squeeze in a late 38-yard TD pass to Treion McFarland from McKendrie Douglas to go up 21-13.
The HHS defense then pitched a shutout in the second half.
“We’ve changed a lot since that night,” WFHS coach Jody Jenerette said. “There’s a lot of different numbers that are playing out there now that didn’t play that night. We think we’re better than we were that night, but I didn’t think we were that bad to begin with. We just gave up the Hail Mary right there before halftime and that just kind of took the wind out of our sails.
“And Hartsville’s got a good team with a lot of talented guys. You’ve got to be able to tackle in space.”
That will be key for both teams in a game that pits two of the top rushing attacks in the state against one another.
McKithen and Hudson have combined to rush for 2,466 yards and 28 scores, and the Knights are averaging more than 265 yards per game on the ground.
“Obviously you’d be crazy to play West Florence and not know where No. 10 (McKithen) is,” Calabrese said. “But they’re also splitting him out a little bit, moving him around and using Darren Lloyd to get your eyes off of 10.
“Being able to hold him down the first time if you want to say it like that, we made some great plays to do it. It’s going to take a monumental task to do it a second time.”
The same could be said for West’s defense against Hartsville’s run game. Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson combined for 325 yards and two scores the first time they played.
“I honestly don’t know if you can slow them down that much,” Jenerette said. “…Our thing is just being in the right spots and giving ourselves a chance and rallying to the ball. You’ve got to get a bunch of hats around them, which is easier said than done.
“But we’ve played good defense all season. If there’s one thing I can say about West Florence, it’s that our defense has kept us in games and given us the opportunity to be 9-2 and in this spot.”
Both defenses have performed well the latter part of the season. Hartsville has not allowed more than 14 points in a game since giving up 28 to South Florence on Oct. 15. West has allowed 20 points or less in seven games this year and has given up less than 30 in nine games.