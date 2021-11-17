West Florence, Hartsville set for playoff rematch

The momentum of the game shifted in the final moments of the first half. West had just scored to pull within 14-13 when Hartsville’s Alex Hunt blocked an extra point attempt. The Red Foxes then took the ball from their own 40 and managed to squeeze in a late 38-yard TD pass to Treion McFarland from McKendrie Douglas to go up 21-13.

The HHS defense then pitched a shutout in the second half.

“We’ve changed a lot since that night,” WFHS coach Jody Jenerette said. “There’s a lot of different numbers that are playing out there now that didn’t play that night. We think we’re better than we were that night, but I didn’t think we were that bad to begin with. We just gave up the Hail Mary right there before halftime and that just kind of took the wind out of our sails.

“And Hartsville’s got a good team with a lot of talented guys. You’ve got to be able to tackle in space.”

That will be key for both teams in a game that pits two of the top rushing attacks in the state against one another.

McKithen and Hudson have combined to rush for 2,466 yards and 28 scores, and the Knights are averaging more than 265 yards per game on the ground.