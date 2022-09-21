West Florence hosts 2nd-ranked Byrnes in Morning News Game of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jody Jenerette recently told someone that this might have been one of the best bye weeks the West Florence High football team has had during his tenure.

“Really just tried to heal up,” Jenerette said. “Lot of guys dealing with bumps and bruises and we were just a little banged up. So we didn’t do anything from a physical contact standout – just a bunch of running and lifting and getting back to basics.”

With all that in mind, the Knights’ break likely came at an opportune time considering what lies ahead.

In two weeks, WFHS will begin the gauntlet that is Region 6-4A, but before that, the Knights are set to welcome James F. Byrnes to Florence for a 7:30 p.m. showdown Friday.

The Rebels (5-0) are the second-ranked team in 5A in the latest state football poll while West (4-0) is currently the No. 3 squad in 4A.

But Byrnes presents a much different challenge than the Knights have faced all season. The Rebels have outscored opponents 237-63 this year, meaning they’ve averaged 47.4 points per game while giving up an average of just 12.6.

“They’re really good and they do a great job of spreading the ball on offense,” Jenerette said. “The running back is fantastic – he takes his time and does a good job in their scheme. The quarterback is really smart and puts the ball where it needs to be and they’ve got two or three wide receivers that can really fly.”

Colby Shaw is the senior signal caller for Byrnes and has been one of the top passers in the state so far this season. He’s thrown for 1,393 yards and 17 touchdowns compared to three picks.

He has five receivers who already have more than 100 yards on the year – led by Kyai Cook with 510 and eight scores. R.J. Livingston leads the running backs with six TDs and 355 yards on 51 carries.

“Hard to take anything away (on defense),” Jenerette said. “If you widen out to take away their bubble screens and their (quick throws), they’ll run the ball. You come back in to take away their running game and they’ll take their shots in the passing game.

“It’s hard to eliminate anything against Byrnes.”

Defensively, the Rebels have 27 tackles for a loss including nine sacks and have forced seven turnovers.

“They’ve got some guys who are explosive and really punch you in the face,” Jenerette said. “They’re really well-coached and you can tell why they’ve won 11 or 12 state championships – it’s in their blood. They do everything right.”

One of the biggest keys for Friday will fall to the Knights’ ball-control offense. Darren Lloyd and Deuce Hudson have combined for more than 900 yards and 11 scores on the ground, and keeping his offense on the field and Byrnes’ off will be paramount, Jenerette said.

“We’ve got to do a really good job of holding the ball,” he added. “That’s always what we’ve kind of hung our hat on around here. We haven’t done a great job of it early, but we’ve made a few changes here and there with the offensive line that should help us hopefully try to knock them back a little bit and give Deuce and Darren a chance to run the ball and keep that clock ticking.

“We’re going to have to limit their possessions. That’s the key to this week.”