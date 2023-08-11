FLORENCE, S.C. – After turning down the Conway coaching job last spring, Jody Jenerette is happy to stay at West Florence.

“It’s the commitment (superintendent Richard O’Malley) has made to football in Florence One Schools,” Jenerette said. “What he’s done is second to none around the state. I think as you see turf fields pop up all over South Carolina, it’s a direct correlation to (O’Malley) and his vision.

“We have a really good thing going right now at West Florence with obviously my athletic director (Greg Johnson) and principal (Matthew Dowdell),” he added. “It’s just a feeling in your gut. I never got that feeling in my gut that I wanted to leave. Conway had to knock my socks off, and they didn’t. And (O’Malley) did, so that’s why we’re staying.”

Meanwhile, Jenerette is deciding on a quarterback combination that works. After the graduated Deuce Hudson held that spot, Keshawn Johnson and Franklin Emerson appear to be the front-runners.

“(Johnson) is a guy who can give us the majority of the snaps,” said Jenerette, whose team was 9-0 last year before finishing 11-2. “But there’s something special about Frank Emerson and what he brings to the table from a leadership standpoint. Everybody on our team believes in (Emerson) and what he brings from a culture standpoint. But Frank has also got to play linebacker for us to be successful.”

Emerson registered 127 tackles in 2022.

The Knights’ read-option attack, meanwhile, appears it will continue with the likes of running back Tre Leonard, a transfer from Trinity Collegiate who rushed for 1,123 yards and nine scores last season in SCISA. Last year, the graduated Darren Lloyd was the primary back.

“(Leonard) has just got to learn to play big-boy football,” Jenerette said. “People think with all his offers, he’s ready made to go. But 4A football is a different level and the defenders don’t care who you are and don’t care how many offers you have. Tre has been fantastic, but there are a lot of unanswered questions because he hasn’t yet done it for us on a Friday night.”

University of South Carolina commit Kelvin Hunter, meanwhile, is expected to help Emerson lead the defense at outside linebacker. Hunter will also see time at running back. In 2022, Hunter made 103 tackles including six pass deflections, an interception and two sacks. He also made six blocks (five on punts, another on an attempted field goal) on special teams.

“Kelvin will be near the ball,” Jenerette said. “In high school football, you’ve got to stop the run first, so we’ve got to have him close to the ball. He can roll back and play safety, but we feel good where he is.”

At special teams, meanwhile, Sarah Cashin will be the Knights’ full-time specialist for kickoffs, field goals and extra-point attempts. Last year, the soccer star joined the Knights and successfully filled in for the injured Sam Spence.

“Sarah Cashin can do it,” Jenerette said. “She came in and really did a good job for us last year. Our team believes in her. She won’t make that 40-yard field goal, but we feel like from 30 she has a shot.”