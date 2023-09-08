FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence quarterback Franklin Emerson accounted for six touchdowns, and the eighth-ranked Knights won 44-17 over Dreher on Friday night.

Emerson rushed for four touchdowns, the longest being a 34-yarder in the third quarter after Dreher pulled within 28-17. He also completed two scoring passes to Keshawn Johnson, the latter going for 80 yards.

Emerson, a star linebacker before this season, now hardly plays there unless it's a crucial, short-yardage play.

He appears quite comfortable behind center.

After all, Emerson started youth football as a quarterback. And one of his older brothers, Hale Emerson, was a Knight quarterback a few years ago.

With the win, West improved to 3-1 and next plays Sept. 22 at Byrnes.

