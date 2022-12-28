 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
featured

West Florence loses in Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's boys won't play for their third Pepsi Carolina Classic championship in the past four years this event has been held.

On Wednesday at Wilson High School, Quality Eduction (N.C.) stormed to an 18-3 lead and never looked back for a 70-47 win over the Knights. The Knights will attempt to win the third-place game, which is 3 p.m. Thursday against Eagle (N.Y.) Academy.

WILL BE UPDATED

wf west florence basketball logo
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

FLORENCE, S.C. – National Signing Day was held Wednesday across the nation, and a few football players from the Pee Dee made their college choices.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert