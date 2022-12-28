West Florence loses in Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's boys won't play for their third Pepsi Carolina Classic championship in the past four years this event has been held.
On Wednesday at Wilson High School, Quality Eduction (N.C.) stormed to an 18-3 lead and never looked back for a 70-47 win over the Knights. The Knights will attempt to win the third-place game, which is 3 p.m. Thursday against Eagle (N.Y.) Academy.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
