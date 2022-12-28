West Florence loses in Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's boys won't play for their third Pepsi Carolina Classic championship in the past four years this event has been held.

On Wednesday at Wilson High School, Quality Eduction (N.C.) stormed to an 18-3 lead and never looked back for a 70-47 win over the Knights. The Knights will attempt to win the third-place game, which is 3 p.m. Thursday against Eagle (N.Y.) Academy.