West Florence must regroup quickly with Myrtle Beach looming

Myrtle Beach High School is more balanced on offense, but the passing game has been the calling card under coach Mickey Wilson, and the same is true this year. The Seahawks are averaging 45.7 points per game.

Ryan Burger, a quarterback who is committed to Appalachian State, leads the offensive attack and has Clemson WR commit Adam Randall on the outside. Fellow receivers Jon Simmons and Jake Doty have stepped up in recent weeks as well, and running backs Malachi Washington and Cam Ward provide plenty for Jenerette and his staff to worry about.

“They’re going to spread you out and stretch you at every level of the field,” Jenerette said. “They’re really good at what they do. They’ve got a big-time receiver and a big-time quarterback. He’s scrambled a lot more this year, and he’s been making teams want to come up, which is opening up windows behind them. ...

“But everything revolves around (Randall). We’ve got to make sure we keep everything in front of us defensively and make sure they don’t get behind us.”

Offensively, Jenerette is looking for his team to regain more of its physicality at the point of attack. Running back Terry McKithen was held to less than 100 yards and no touchdowns last week. The Knights did not score outside of two TDs in the second quarter.

“We’ve got to do a lot better up front,” the West Florence coach said. “I didn’t do a very good job of coaching last week. ... We’ve got to do a better job in practice and coaching, and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board a little bit. That’s what we’re going to do, and we’re going to play with great pad level and get off the ball a little bit better than we did last week.”

