West Florence OF Williams signs with North Greenville baseball
PREP BASEBALL

FLORENCE, S.C. – Josh Williams has been working his entire life to get the opportunity to play at the next level, he said.

So it was beyond exciting when North Greenville University coach Landon Powell spotted him playing in a tournament.

“He talked to me and I knew when I went up there, that was the move,” said Williams, who signed with the Crusaders on Wednesday in the WFHS auditorium. “I loved it up there – nice campus, nice facilities, good coaching staff and I like the players there a lot also.

“I’m ready for it.”

The Knights senior has been a steady presence in the outfield and in the lineup for West the past few seasons. He batted .263 with a double, a triple, five home runs, 10 RBI and six stolen bases in limited time last season due to injury.

Williams
