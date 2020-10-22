West Florence rallies again, sweeps South to close out regular season

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, West Florence's volleyball team rallied in the second set against South Florence.
And for the second time this season, it led to a sweep as the Knights closed out the regular season with a 3-0 victory against the rival Bruins.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19.
West finishes the regular season 13-3 overall and 10-2 in Region 6-4A play. The Knights are the No. 2 seed from the region and will likely travel to face South Aiken, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-5A, in the opening round on Tuesday.
West was up 13-5 at one point in the opening set and held a comfortable lead the rest of the way. The second set was a different matter as South jumped to a 7-2 lead before West eventually tied it up. The Knights closed out the set on an 18-6 run.
Momentum reversed again in the third set with a 6-0 lead by West to start things off before South rallied to get within 12-8. It was 23-10 in favor of the Knights, but the Bruins rallied to push it all the way to 25-19 – holding off elimination four separate times before WFHS finally closed things out.
For West Florence, senior Emmy Rollins led the charge with 17 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Annalia Cook added 19 digs and three aces while Alyssa Owens had three kills, an ace and 23 assists.
Rileigh Yearsich added five kills, nine digs and two aces and Rachel Herod finished with 12 assists while Jordyn Perry contributed 12 digs.
