West Florence rallies again, sweeps South to close out regular season

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, West Florence's volleyball team rallied in the second set against South Florence.

And for the second time this season, it led to a sweep as the Knights closed out the regular season with a 3-0 victory against the rival Bruins.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19.

West finishes the regular season 13-3 overall and 10-2 in Region 6-4A play. The Knights are the No. 2 seed from the region and will likely travel to face South Aiken, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-5A, in the opening round on Tuesday.

West was up 13-5 at one point in the opening set and held a comfortable lead the rest of the way. The second set was a different matter as South jumped to a 7-2 lead before West eventually tied it up. The Knights closed out the set on an 18-6 run.

Momentum reversed again in the third set with a 6-0 lead by West to start things off before South rallied to get within 12-8. It was 23-10 in favor of the Knights, but the Bruins rallied to push it all the way to 25-19 – holding off elimination four separate times before WFHS finally closed things out.