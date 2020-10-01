West Florence rallies, holds off Wilson for 3-0 sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker saw the intensity from his team – the kind he’d been looking for since West Florence’s lone loss of the year against North Myrtle Beach.

But the Knights’ volleyball coach also saw a bit of resiliency as well in what was far from an easy 3-0 sweep of rival Wilson on Thursday.

WFHS came out strong in the first set with a 10-point lead and never looked back – cruising to a 25-13 victory. The last two sets were a different story as the Knights had to rally in each for a pair of 25-21 wins.

“I challenged them to stay competitive tonight,” Coker said after his squad improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 6-4A play. “I knew it was going to be tough. First game we came out and it was great. It was great to see the intensity they played with – something we’d been searching for since the North Myrtle Beach match to get back to where we were that night. We just came out clicking.

“…We maintained our composure tonight. We got down in the second set by four I think and we pulled back. I called timeout and I told them it was time to chip away.”

WFHS did exactly that. Down 14-11 at one point, the Knights scored five of the next six points to take the lead for good.