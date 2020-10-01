West Florence rallies, holds off Wilson for 3-0 sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – Warren Coker saw the intensity from his team – the kind he’d been looking for since West Florence’s lone loss of the year against North Myrtle Beach.
But the Knights’ volleyball coach also saw a bit of resiliency as well in what was far from an easy 3-0 sweep of rival Wilson on Thursday.
WFHS came out strong in the first set with a 10-point lead and never looked back – cruising to a 25-13 victory. The last two sets were a different story as the Knights had to rally in each for a pair of 25-21 wins.
“I challenged them to stay competitive tonight,” Coker said after his squad improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 6-4A play. “I knew it was going to be tough. First game we came out and it was great. It was great to see the intensity they played with – something we’d been searching for since the North Myrtle Beach match to get back to where we were that night. We just came out clicking.
“…We maintained our composure tonight. We got down in the second set by four I think and we pulled back. I called timeout and I told them it was time to chip away.”
WFHS did exactly that. Down 14-11 at one point, the Knights scored five of the next six points to take the lead for good.
The third set marked an even bigger comeback as the Tigers built a pair of 5-point advantages before West rallied again. The two teams were tied 14-14 when the Knights grabbed the lead for good once more, but Wilson was never more than a few points down the rest of the way.
“We were a little flat early, and they were hitting on all cylinders,” Tigers coach John Davis said. “They really ended up getting the momentum and I told my girls you can’t relinquish momentum so easily because it’s hard to get back.
“But we came out in the second set and we fought – that’s what I was looking for. Those were two very long sets. They had to work for it, and that’s all we want any team to do.”
Wilson made some adjustments after the first set, Davis went on to say. West’s Emmy Rollins, who finished with a game-high 28 kills, got a large percentage of them in the opening game.
“We knew she was going to get hers, and our focus was on slowing everyone else down when she rotated to the back,” Davis said. “That kept us in it a little bit, but we still didn’t capitalize on some of the things we should have capitalized on. We didn’t have our footing like we should have and didn’t get to some of our spots.
“We were five or six points away, but we had seven or eight mistakes that if we clean up, they’re better sets.”
Talia Emmen and Ava Flintrop led the Tigers with eight kills each while Amber Medina ended the night with a game-high 32 assists.
Rion Caldwell added 10 kills for West followed by Annalia Cook with five. Alyssa Owens finished with 27 assists and Jordyn Perry had 12 digs.
“We played with a lot of heart and a lot of communication finally,” Coker said. “We communicated better tonight than we have all year. That’s one of the best Wilson team’s I’ve seen and they play well together and are very scrappy and get after everything.
“…We were just able to chip away, get a lead and put our foot down and not let them climb back into it tonight.”
