FLORENCE, S.C. – Josh Brown could only shake his head every now and then, and kept harping on one key aspect of his team following Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Hartsville.

“Tough team right now,” the West Florence High baseball coach said. “Last year, we don’t win that game. We’re a little bit tougher this year.”

It was a roller-coaster of a finish for the Knights, who led the Region 6-4A matchup by a run entering the top of the seventh only to watch the Red Foxes rally and take the lead.

But West showed its mettle by doing what it took to turn the tables, Brown said.

It all started with what amounted to a swinging bunt from catcher Jack Wilson, who was able to make it to first. Cooper Coleman followed with an attempted sacrifice bunt down the first base line. The ball was still fair when Hartsville pitcher Cole Winburn slid by it trying to make a play, and both runners were safe.

After Camp Keels put down another sacrifice bunt, this one of the normal variety, the Knights had runners on second and third with one down – setting the stage for Evan Frank.

Frank roped a grounder to third, and the ensuing throw home got away to allow the tying run to score. Coleman was on his way to third, however, and the attempt to get him sliding into the bag resulted in another errant throw and a walk-off victory for West, who improved to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in region play.

The two squads will meet again Thursday at Jimmy White Park at 6:30 p.m.

“Got that leadoff guy on and did some great bunting there – short game there at the end,” Brown said. “And then Frank put it in play…we tell our guys anything happens when you put it in play.”

Coleman wound up getting the win on the mound in relief of starter Ryan Cocetti, who tossed 6 2/3 solid frames for WFHS. Cocetti allowed just one run on six hits with nine strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsman.

Dawson McKimmey’s RBI single in the third was the lone tally against him, but he also got out of a jam in the fourth when the Red Foxes loaded the bases with one out. An infield popup and tapper back to the mound negated the threat.

Winburn was just as effective on the bump for Hartsville though, and allowed just two runs on seven hits with five punchouts and one walk prior to the seventh inning. A sacrifice fly by Matthew Brown and a two-out RBI single by Harrison Brown in the third accounted for the only runs against him to that point.

“I cannot say enough about that kid,” HHS coach Tony Gainey said of Winburn. “Threw his heart out tonight. Great ballgame. He just had a few bad breaks in the bottom of the seventh.

“…I hate that we came out on the wrong end of it, but I’m super-proud of my guys the way they battled back.”

McKimmey started Hartsville’s rally in the seventh with a single. He stole second then went to third on a called balk. Jackson Moore brought him home with a RBI single, and was standing on second with two outs when Andrew Askins singled him home as well.

It was not to be though as the West rally dropped Gainey’s squad to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in region play.

“Baseball’s a weird and crazy game,” he said afterwards. “That play right there (where the ball) stays right on the line and gets them in that situation…But you live and learn. We got better tonight and I’m happy about that.

“We’ll be fine on Thursday.”

H 001 000 2 – 3 9 3

WF 002 000 2 – 4 8 0

WP – Cooper Coleman (1 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 K, BB). LP – Cole Winburn (7 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 H, 5 K, BB).

LEADING HITTERS – H: Dawson McKimmey 2-4, RBI, R; Jackson Moore 2-3, RBI, R, HBP; Andrew Askins 1-2, RBI, BB, HBP; Cole Winburn 1-3, BB; John Alexander 2-3, 2B, BB; Jaden Atkinson 2-2, R. WF: Jack Wilson 2-3, R; Cooper Coleman 1-3, R; Camp Keels 1-4; Evan Frank 1-4, R, BB, SB; Peyton Rogers 1-3, R; Matthew Brown 1-2, RBI; Harrison Brown 1-3, RBI.

RECORDS: H 8-6, 4-3. WF 10-4, 5-2.

NEXT GAME: The two teams will play again Thursday at Jimmy White Park at 6:30 p.m.