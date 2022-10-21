 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Florence RB Darren Lloyd rushes for 398 yards in 57-39 win over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence's Darren Lloyd rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns during the third-ranked Knights' 57-39 win Friday over Hartsville.

The Knights, at 9-0, are off to their best start in program history and completed an undefeated regular-season slate at Knight Stadium.

Up next for West is next Friday's showdown at top-ranked South Florence. That all-time series is tied at 27 wins apiece.

H;6;20;6;7--39

WF;14;20;15;8--57

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Darren Lloyd 41 run (Sam Spence kick), 9:51

WF -- Deuce Hudson 57 run (Spence kick), 2:21

H -- Carmello McDaniel 13 run (kick failed), :33.6

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 64 run (Spence kick), 11:49

H -- J'Shawn Anderson 3 run (Jahleel Lewis kick), 6:38

WF -- Lloyd 15 run (Spence kick), 3:52

H -- Anderson 1 run (Lewis kick), 3:02

WF -- Lloyd 62 run (kick failed), 2:02

H -- Jackson Moore 24 pass from McKendrie Douglas (run failed), :34.7

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 14 run (Spence kick), 10:07

H -- Anderson 4 run (run failed), 8:39

WF -- Lloyd 19 run (Bryson Graves pass from Hudson), 3:21

FOURTH QUARTER

WF -- Hudson 4 run (Ethan Alvarado pass from Hudson), 7:15

H -- Anderson 1 run (Lewis kick), 4:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- H: Douglas 8-13, McDaniel 19-172, Anderson 21-194. WF: Lloyd 30-398, Hudson 7-101, Ethan Alvarado 1-3, Justin Canty 1-6.

PASSING -- H: Douglas 9-16-0-145. WF: Hudson 3-4-0-85.

RECEIVNG -- H: Anderson 3-64, Daniel Norwood 3-17, Tristian Spann 2-30, Moore 1-24. WF: Alvarado 1-35, Jamari Bennett 1-13, Mason Benton 1-37.

