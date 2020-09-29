West Florence RB McKithen has thrived since 2019 injury forced him into starting role

“I focused a lot on watching film,” he said. “I watched how the (offensive) line moved when I got the ball and how everything flowed from there.”

While Ford was more of a bruiser at running back, McKithen’s greatest asset is his elusiveness, Jenerette said.

“Terry is really hard to tackle,” the Knights coach said. “He’s got a little bit of shake to him – a little wiggle. He’s starting to get faster and stronger. He’s growing and maturing into his body. I think he’s added 15 pounds since last season.”

Jenerette and his staff knew they had something special when McKithen showed flashes as a freshman, but it was the 2019 game against Camden that really started turning heads.

“I think he rushed for like 250 yards, and all of our jaws dropped,” Jenerette said. “We’d seen bursts out of him, but nothing like that. That was when we kind of all looked around and said, ‘We’ve got another good running back here.’”

Jenerette expects his game to keep progressing. He had another strong showing in Saturday’s 35-7 victory over rival Wilson with more than 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns to his credit.