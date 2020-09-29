West Florence RB McKithen has thrived since 2019 injury forced him into starting role

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were perhaps no bigger shoes to fill than the ones left by Ailym Ford after his graduation from West Florence High School.
The 2018 Morning News Player of the Year and finalist for S.C.’s Mr. Football Award dominated the football field during his senior season, gaining 2,460 yards and scoring 33 touchdowns.
Knights coach Jody Jennerette originally tabbed Nyke Johnson as the heir apparent, but that plan soon was scrapped after a significant injury in the defensive secondary early last year forced some reshuffling.
“When Greg Jones got hurt, we knew Nyke had to play defense all the time,” Jenerette said. “So that shifted Terry (McKithen) to running back, and he ain’t looked back since.”
McKithen burst onto the scene his sophomore year and wound up finishing second in the Pee Dee with 1,393 yards on 231 carries (6.0 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns.
“I just had to step in and do my job when my number was called,” McKithen said. “I just had to work hard. I knew I had to help the team out any way I could and play my role.”
His role was mainly in the secondary prior to that, but McKithen had seen spot time at a number of positions, he said, so it wasn’t too dramatic a shift.
“I focused a lot on watching film,” he said. “I watched how the (offensive) line moved when I got the ball and how everything flowed from there.”
While Ford was more of a bruiser at running back, McKithen’s greatest asset is his elusiveness, Jenerette said.
“Terry is really hard to tackle,” the Knights coach said. “He’s got a little bit of shake to him – a little wiggle. He’s starting to get faster and stronger. He’s growing and maturing into his body. I think he’s added 15 pounds since last season.”
Jenerette and his staff knew they had something special when McKithen showed flashes as a freshman, but it was the 2019 game against Camden that really started turning heads.
“I think he rushed for like 250 yards, and all of our jaws dropped,” Jenerette said. “We’d seen bursts out of him, but nothing like that. That was when we kind of all looked around and said, ‘We’ve got another good running back here.’”
Jenerette expects his game to keep progressing. He had another strong showing in Saturday’s 35-7 victory over rival Wilson with more than 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns to his credit.
“The offensive line works hard every week, and I rely on them,” McKithen said. “… We just wanted to come out and play West Florence football.
“(Quarterback George Derrick Floyd) reads the plays well. He knows when to give it and when to pull it back.”
The duo will be counted on often this season as West Florence prepares for another Region 6-4A showdown Friday at Memorial Stadium – this time against Hartsville.
“It’s really all about just getting the wins and doing what I can to help the team succeed,” McKithen said.
And that’s one of the biggest reasons why McKithen tends to shine under the lights, Jenerette added.
“He’s very coachable, and he loves competition and he loves football,” he said. “He works hard, and he’s good in practice, but he loves Friday nights.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!