West Florence regains early momentum to sweep South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Warren Coker wanted to see intensity from his West Florence volleyball squad as it closed out the regular season Thursday against rival South Florence.
The Knights coach saw it from the get-go in the opening set, but it seemed to dissipate in the second one.
“I think it was 11-11 and I called timeout,” Coker said. “After that, we just kind of found our mojo and hit our stride and started playing volleyball.”
Much like the first contest against the Bruins, a WFHS rally in the second set helped the Knights secure a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-19.
West finished the regular season 13-3 overall and 10-2 in Region 6-4A play. The Knights are the No. 2 seed from the region and will likely travel to face South Aiken, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-5A, in the opening round on Tuesday.
West was up 13-5 at one point in the opening set and held a comfortable lead the rest of the way. The second set was a different matter as South jumped to a 7-2 lead before West eventually tied it up. The Knights closed out the set on an 18-6 run.
“We looked like we were just out of sync and needed to figure it out,” Coker said. “One pass off of a serve to get a set to get that hit — that’s all you need to get started, and it just kind of started rolling.
“They persevered through that rough patch in that second game and then they were still on in the third set from the time it was 0-0.”
Momentum reversed again in the third set with a 6-0 lead by West to start things off before South rallied to get within 12-8. It was 23-10 in favor of the Knights, but the Bruins were able to push it all the way to 25-19 — holding off elimination four separate times before WFHS finally closed things out.
“We’ve been working on a lot of things and doing different things in practice to get better,” said SFHS coach Alexa Carfley said. “From where we were last year until now, the girls have improved greatly every single game. We’ve gotten a lot more points than they did last year, and we had a much better game (against West) than we did last time, so I’m proud of them.”
With the season over, the Bruins are looking to continue building for next year and for continued improvement from a number of players. Carfley pointed to senior Naadira Jones and junior Lelani Campbell as prime examples.
“We moved (Jones) from outside hitter to middle hitter and she’s just been a star since,” Carfley said. “Campbell, too. They’ve just improved so much and really helped us get a lot of points.”
For West Florence, senior Emmy Rollins led the charge with 17 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Annalia Cook added 19 digs and three aces while Alyssa Owens had three kills, an ace and 23 assists.
Rileigh Yearsich added five kills, nine digs and two aces and Rachel Herod finished with 12 assists while Jordyn Perry contributed 12 digs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!