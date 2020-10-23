West Florence regains early momentum to sweep South Florence

“They persevered through that rough patch in that second game and then they were still on in the third set from the time it was 0-0.”

Momentum reversed again in the third set with a 6-0 lead by West to start things off before South rallied to get within 12-8. It was 23-10 in favor of the Knights, but the Bruins were able to push it all the way to 25-19 — holding off elimination four separate times before WFHS finally closed things out.

“We’ve been working on a lot of things and doing different things in practice to get better,” said SFHS coach Alexa Carfley said. “From where we were last year until now, the girls have improved greatly every single game. We’ve gotten a lot more points than they did last year, and we had a much better game (against West) than we did last time, so I’m proud of them.”

With the season over, the Bruins are looking to continue building for next year and for continued improvement from a number of players. Carfley pointed to senior Naadira Jones and junior Lelani Campbell as prime examples.

“We moved (Jones) from outside hitter to middle hitter and she’s just been a star since,” Carfley said. “Campbell, too. They’ve just improved so much and really helped us get a lot of points.”