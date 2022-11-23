West Florence repeats as Turkey Shootout champion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fourth-ranked West Florence’s Bryson Graves drew a charge during the final seconds while his team trailed Darlington 54-53. He then was fouled while attempting a 3, made 2 of 3 free throws and gave coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights a 55-54 win and their second consecutive Turkey Shootout championship Wednesday on the Knights’ home court.

Graves was also the hero of last year’s Turkey Shootout championship win against the Falcons when he made what turned out to be the winning basket, a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left. He then thwarted an inbounds pass with less than two seconds left to preserve the victory.

On Wednesday, after Graves drew the charge, he was fouled on the 3-point try with 13.7 seconds left. His first free throw hit the back of the rim.

“Everybody was yelling and knocking on stuff, and I was like, ‘I need to knock down these next two free throws for the team and get us the win,’” Graves said. “We played good defense when they had the ball, and we got the stop and we won.”

That certainly made Robinson happy.

“I can’t say enough about Bryson Graves,” Robinson said. “Those are the kinds of plays we expect from him. He stepped up and made 2 of 3 free throws. He missed the first. Nonetheless, he made the shots that really mattered in the end.”

Wednesday’s win was impressive in more ways than one. Graves, Darren Lloyd and all-tournament honoree Deuce Hudson were playing football last week. They finished Wednesday’s game with 11, 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Although West trailed 41-38 when the fourth quarter started, the Knights were ready.

“We felt good going into the fourth quarter; we didn’t play our best ball the whole game,” said Hudson, the 2019 Turkey Shootout MVP when he was a freshman playing for the Falcons. “Going into the fourth quarter, (Robinson) said we haven’t played our best ball. So, we knew our best ball was coming down the stretch.”

Hudson threw up a quick prayer before inbounding the ball to start the fourth quarter. Then, he threw in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41.

Just as it was the entire game, these final eight minutes went back and forth. A Hudson free throw and Graves layup gave the Knights a 50-47 lead with 3:37 left.

But the game was soon knotted at 52 after Falcons all-tournament honoree, Chuck Smith, sank a 3 at 1:55.

A tap-in by Travion Johnson gave the Falcons a 54-52 lead. On the other end, with 1:07 left, Dominick Jones sank 1 of 2 free throws to bring the Knights within 1.

Darlington then tried to run time off the clock before missing a shot. And in the scramble for the ball, Graves drew the charge that set up West’s win.

Darlington coach Bradley Knox said his team can take a lot of positives from Wednesday’s preseason loss.

“I’m very proud of our kids; we just let that one slip away,” said Knox, whose team is now in Class 3A. “We lost to one of the top teams in the state in 4A and lost to them by one point. We had a great chance to win the game, so I’m very proud of them.”

D;10;17;14;13—55

WF;10;13;15;17--54

DARLINGTON (54)

Keenan Dubose 10, Isaac 3, Chuck Keith 14, Taylor 1, Green 9, Johnson 4, Steven Williams 11.

WEST FLORENCE (55)

Deuce Hudson 17, Dominick Jones 3, Darren Lloyd 20, Bryson Graves 11, Zion McAllister 4.