West Florence’s McKithen signs with Georgia Military College football
PREP FOOTBALL

  Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Terry McKithen will be taking his running talents to the collegiate level – and hopefully beyond, he said.

McKithen, West Florence’s standout running back who was selected to the North-South game, signed with Georgia Military College on Wednesday in the WFHS gymnasium.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid,” McKithen said. “I feel blessed to be going to the next level to play. Looking to go there and be dedicated, work hard and hopefully get to the next level.”

McKithen ran for 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns for West this past season and was one of the premier running backs in the Pee Dee the past few years.

“It was a good atmosphere (at GMC),” McKithen said. “I feel like they really wanted there and I can get the job done there.”

McKithen
