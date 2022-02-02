West Florence’s Santoscoy signs with Union University soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A knee injury his freshman season left doubt as to whether Wednesday’s signing day would be a possibility for Hunter Santoscoy.

But the West Florence midfielder/defender worked his way back, and was able to fulfill his dream of playing at the next level by signing with Union University – a NCAA Division II school in Jackson, Tennessee.

“I’ve looked forward to this day for a long time,” Santoscoy said. “I think during my injury, mentally it was tough to kind of get back to where I needed to be, but I was able to make it. I’m glad I showed I can do whatever I put my mind to.”

Santoscory had a couple of offers, but the coaching staff at Union was a big part of his decision to go, he said.

“I loved the head coach a lot and he was definitely a big factor in my recruiting,” Santoscoy added. “I just want to play and make an impact the best I can.”