 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence’s Santoscoy signs with Union University soccer
0 Comments
top story
PREP BOYS' SOCCER

West Florence’s Santoscoy signs with Union University soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – A knee injury his freshman season left doubt as to whether Wednesday’s signing day would be a possibility for Hunter Santoscoy.

But the West Florence midfielder/defender worked his way back, and was able to fulfill his dream of playing at the next level by signing with Union University – a NCAA Division II school in Jackson, Tennessee.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve looked forward to this day for a long time,” Santoscoy said. “I think during my injury, mentally it was tough to kind of get back to where I needed to be, but I was able to make it. I’m glad I showed I can do whatever I put my mind to.”

Santoscory had a couple of offers, but the coaching staff at Union was a big part of his decision to go, he said.

“I loved the head coach a lot and he was definitely a big factor in my recruiting,” Santoscoy added. “I just want to play and make an impact the best I can.”

HUNTER SANTOSCOY.jpg

Santoscoy
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics adds seven new events

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert