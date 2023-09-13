FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette longed to see a blocked punt by this season’s Knights.

How about a blocked punt, times two?

That’s what West accomplished during Friday’s first half of Friday’s 44-17 win over Dreher. Melo Patterson blocked the first, and Kelvin Hunter blocked the second.

And they both resulted in West touchdown drives.

After watching his team block several punts last season, Jenerette appeared frustrated his team had not blocked one in its home-opening win against Lake City.

“We’ve got to get better at blocking punts,” Jenerette said after that 28-0 win over Lake City. “That’s what we kind of hung our hats on for the past couple of years. But we didn’t do that tonight.”

Flash forward two weeks later to the game against Dreher, and the Knight rush to block a punt was on.

As a host of Knights rushed to block it, Patterson got his hands on it. The result was a touchdown pass from West teammate Franklin Emerson to Keshawn Johnson.

Later, Hunter blocked his eighth punt in two seasons. And that resulted in a short run by Emerson – one of his four rushing scores for the game.

Suffice to say, Jenerette was pleased.

“That’s a part of us; that’s our M.O.,” Jenerette said of blocking punts Friday night. “That’s such a game-changer when you’re able to go get it. We worked on it a lot this week in practice and you can tell our kids responded. They listened. You could tell there was a lot more understanding of what we want, and they came out and got two and that was a big deal.”

Hunter would agree.

“It’s a big game-changer,” said Hunter, a University of South Carolina commit. “It gives us a chance to put more points on the board and gives us a chance to win.”

A Hunter play like that is what Jenerette is used to seeing. He’s just glad to see it happen this season and hopes to see more.

“(Hunter) knows how to block punts,” Jenerette said. “When you’ve got that gift, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

Hunter doesn’t want to stop there.

After being asked how many more blocked punts he wants by season’s end, he had a quick answer:

“I hope about six more,” he responded.