West Florence set for Knight Stadium debut vs. Cheraw

“I don’t want us to be too excited and not execute and not play well.”

Braves coach Andy Poole had a similar sentiment for his own team in terms of not being overwhelmed by the situation.

“I think one of the main things for us is to not go in there and be big-eyed,” Poole said. “Don’t say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re at a bigger school at a new stadium playing a really good team.’ We can’t let the moment be bigger than it is. I know they’ll be excited but we have to keep calm.

“If something bad happens, keep rolling.”

West had a strong opening game on the road at 5A Lexington last week. Terry McKithen ran for four touchdowns and the Knights used a late TD drive to help seal a 42-33 victory.

WFHS had more than 200 yards rushing in the contest.

“It’s going to be a tall task for us,” Poole said of facing the Knights. “They have some great athletes there and they have the numbers. They have two good tight ends and their defense swarms to the football.”

A couple of turnovers in the second half against the Wildcats were nearly disastrous for West, and Jenerette is looking for his squad to clean up its mistakes.