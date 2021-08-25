West Florence set for Knight Stadium debut vs. Cheraw

FLORENCE, S.C. – There won’t be any problem getting his squad hyped up this Friday – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette is sure of that.
“What scares me is we’ll be a little too excited,” he added.
There will be plenty of excitement to go around as West (1-0) gets set to play its first football game at brand-new Knight Stadium against Cheraw (0-0) in the Morning News Game of the Week.
Friday’s home opener won’t happen as originally planned as the Knights were supposed to face 5A Conway. However, Region 6-5A teams decided to double up and play each other twice – leaving WFHS with two straight openings on its schedule.
The Knights had picked up a game at Clover for this Friday, but a contest against 2A Cheraw became available when the Braves’ opponent, Marlboro County, had to back out.
So the 5,000-seat stadium will make its football debut on time – albeit at half capacity. Jenerette doesn’t expect that to diminish the enthusiasm from his team or the fans one bit though.
“Obviously it’s big for our school and our community to be back on campus,” he said. “…The biggest thing we’ve told our guys this week is just live in the moment, but know we’re still playing a football game here.
“I don’t want us to be too excited and not execute and not play well.”
Braves coach Andy Poole had a similar sentiment for his own team in terms of not being overwhelmed by the situation.
“I think one of the main things for us is to not go in there and be big-eyed,” Poole said. “Don’t say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re at a bigger school at a new stadium playing a really good team.’ We can’t let the moment be bigger than it is. I know they’ll be excited but we have to keep calm.
“If something bad happens, keep rolling.”
West had a strong opening game on the road at 5A Lexington last week. Terry McKithen ran for four touchdowns and the Knights used a late TD drive to help seal a 42-33 victory.
WFHS had more than 200 yards rushing in the contest.
“It’s going to be a tall task for us,” Poole said of facing the Knights. “They have some great athletes there and they have the numbers. They have two good tight ends and their defense swarms to the football.”
A couple of turnovers in the second half against the Wildcats were nearly disastrous for West, and Jenerette is looking for his squad to clean up its mistakes.
“We’re lucky we had an eight-minute drive there at the end of the game and scored,” he said. “The biggest thing is you can’t beat yourself.”
Aside from more miscues, the biggest challenge for West will be handling the Braves’ size up front. Damarion McCaskill was one of the top running backs in the Pee Dee last season and he’ll be running behind a big offensive line.
“They’re the kind of team that can score at any time,” Jenerette said. “Their size is what scares me the most because we’re not a huge team up front on defense.
“But we’ve got to play fast and play physical and hopefully wear them down a little bit by the end.”