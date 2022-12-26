 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
36th PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC

West Florence set to defend Pepsi Carolina Classic title

FLORENCE, S.C. – The venue might change, but the level of expectation doesn’t, Kevin Robinson said.

And the expectation for his West Florence boys’ basketball team is to add another Pepsi Carolina Classic crown to the trophy case Thursday.

But that will be no easy task, Robinson added, especially considering the field the Knights will have to navigate this year as they seek their sixth title since 2006.

 

“It’s going to be tough,” Robinson said. “We’ve got some really good quality teams in that tournament. So again, we’re going to put our product on the floor and see what happens.”

The 36th edition of the Classic opens Tuesday at Wilson High School. West will compete against Marion in the late game at 7 p.m. that will cap off a five-game slate to open the three-day high school basketball showcase.

Defending 4A state champion and tournament host Wilson is also among the potential contenders as the Tigers are set to face Lakewood at 5:30 p.m.

There are also several out-of-state teams in this year’s field, including Dunbar out of Washington, D.C., as well as Eagle Academy from New York. Those two squads will tip off at 1 p.m. to get the tournament underway.

“I love it,” Robinson said of the possibility of matching up with a program that WFHS has never seen before. “Whatever team that we’re matched up against, we’re going to play our best ball; we’re going to put our best foot forward and again we’re going to see what happens.

“I love the competition, I love having our kids play against good, quality competition…I am eager to kind of see where my Knights match up at.”

Rival South Florence is also a potential roadblock along with Quality Education Academy out of North Carolina. Those two squads will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For the second straight year, the tournament will feature a girls’ division, and the defending champs are back on that side as well.

Lake View returns to defend its title, but the Wild Gators won’t see the floor until Wednesday when they take on Carmel Christian (N.C.) at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Hartsville’s girls will face off against Trinity Collegiate, with the winner of that game facing the Lake View/Carmel victor for the title on Thursday.

The girls’ championship is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday followed by the boys’ title game at 7:30 p.m.

Since 1986, the Pepsi Carolina Classic has been one of the biggest fundraising events for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee – raising more than $1.2 million in the process.

Tickets can be purchased via the organization’s website, https://www.bgcpda.org/welcome.html. The cost is $10 online or $12 at the door, with all fans 5 and under allowed in for free.

36th PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC

at Wilson High School

TUESDAY

Game 1 – Dunbar vs. Eagle Academy, 1 p.m.

Game 2 – South Florence vs. Quality Education Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Hartsville vs. Trinity Collegiate (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Wilson vs. Lakewood, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 – West Florence vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Game 6 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 5, 2:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Carmel Christian vs. Lake View (Girls), 4 p.m.

Game 9 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Game 11 – Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 12 p.m.

Game 12 – Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 8 (Girls 3rd Place Game), 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 – Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10 (Boys 3rd Place Game), 3 p.m.

Game 14 – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7 (Consolation Bracket Championship), 4:30 p.m.

Game 15 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 8 (Girls Championship), 6 p.m.

Game 16 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (Boys Championship), 7:30 p.m.

