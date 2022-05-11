West Florence softball wins first district title since 2003

FLORENCE, S.C. – The magnitude of the occasion was lost on West Florence. That’s because the Knights were so focused on the moment.

Each day, each game.

The Knights used that mindset to win their first district championship since 2003 with Wednesday’s 6-2 decision over Midland Valley.

There was little celebration after the Mustangs’ Abigail Wyatt flew out to Summer Holland to end the game. But that’s exactly how West coach Aundres Perkins wants it.

“That’s us, just one game at a time. It’s just our model. It works for us, and we are going to do what we do,” said Perkins, whose team is 16-8 and plays at District 5 champion, Hartsville in Friday's first round of lower state. The Red Foxes won both regular-season meetings (12-1, 8-2) in Region 6-4A action.

But in West’s win over Midland Valley on Wednesday, a two-run fourth and three-run fifth proved the difference. No two players had a bigger impact during those two innings than Holland and Abby Gibbs.

As West trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Holland ripped an RBI triple to left, scoring Kaylee Windham. Gibbs then followed with a bloop single to center, scoring Holland.

Before that, the Knights had stranded five runners in scoring position. But Perkins changed his players’ strategy at the plate.

“We started taking more pitches,” Perkins said. “We were a little too aggressive early on. I wanted them to start seeing the ball more and take more pitches, and we took advantage of that. The more pitches we saw, that made their pitcher get tired near the end.”

After seven West batters stepped to the plate in the fourth, the Knights batted around in the fifth. And of course, that again included Holland and Gibbs. Holland hit a two-run double to left, and Gibbs brought Holland home again – this time, with a double to right for the 6-2 lead.

Holland finished 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Gibbs was 4 for 4 with two runs batted in.

“The girls started to look at each other with a ‘next woman up’ attitude,” Perkins said. “When you see one hitting, everyone else wants to hit. Hitting is very contagious.”

West catcher Mia Boykin also was crucial to the Knights’ win, throwing out runners in the second and fifth innings. She also accounted for West’s first run on a sacrifice fly.

Winning pitcher Annie Ruth Eliason, meanwhile, went the distance while striking out 10 batters.

“We’ve been playing hot as of late,” said Perkins, who was promoted from interim right before the 2018 regular season started. “The girls are buying in, and loving on each other. The energy is great; the vibe is great. As long as they are going to keep loving on each other, good things are going to happen. We never get too down; we never get too up. We just focus and love on each other and worry about West Florence softball.”

Case in point: After losing 3-2 to South Florence in the regular-season finale, the Knights dominated their district with a 10-0 win over Bluffton to start district play before beating Midland Valley the first time by a 9-0 margin.

“It means a lot,” Holland said. “Since I’ve been here, we had only won one playoff game, so this is a really big deal for us.”

“We worked really hard to get here, and we’re really proud of each other,” Gibbs added.

