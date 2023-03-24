FLORENCE, S.C. – After seven tension-filled innings Friday, the relief was evident on Annie Ruth Eliason’s face.

The same could be said for all of her West Florence High softball teammates – who helped put an end to a five-year-long losing streak against rival South Florence.

After a little bit of a shaky start, Eliason was dominant the rest of the night, fanning 11 Bruins and allowing just one hit. Key RBIs from Taryn Weatherford and Summer Holland gave her all the support she needed in a 2-0 shutout victory.

It’s the first win for West over its crosstown rival on the softball diamond since 2018.

“Very exciting…we haven’t beaten them in a long time,” said Eliason, a freshman. “Definitely something that makes the whole team happy.”

Aside from stopping the losing streak, the victory was also a huge one in terms of region play. The Knights (6-6, 4-0) are the lone remaining unbeaten team in Region 6-4A after handing the Bruins (10-3, 3-1) their first defeat.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it,” WFHS coach Aundres Perkins said. “Defense was great. Ruth pitched her tail off and that was a great win against a great crosstown rival team. Those guys are very well-coached. Coach (Bobby) Jones does an excellent job with his program, always has.

“Just everything came together for us tonight.”

The first four innings were dominated by the two players in the circle in West’s Eliason and South Florence’s Payton Perry. The duo allowed just one hit between them – a third-inning single by SF’s Katie Catoe – and struck out a combined 14 batters through the four frames.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Knights were finally able to break through. Madi Dubose was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and almost immediately took off for second base.

It was one of five bags swiped by WFHS on the evening. That was followed by an infield single from Logan Moore, moving Dubose to third. Taryn Weatherford then came through with a RBI fielder’s choice grounder that gave West that all-important first run.

Summer Holland provided some more breathing room in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI double, but the Bruins were hamstrung by Eliason regardless. She tossed three 1-2-3 innings over the last four frames and opened the bottom of the seventh with her final two K’s of the night.

“My sports were working very (well),” Eliason said. “I was really getting in on their hands and getting late (swings) on the ball, getting on the outside corner and getting them to chase stuff that they don’t want to hit.”

Jones echoed that thought afterwards.

“She did a good job on the mound,” he added. “We swung at a lot of bad pitches. You swing at bad pitches and that’s what’s going to happen…You don’t score, you’re not going to win.

“…We’re going to learn from it and we’re going to go from there. We’ve got Hartsville Tuesday and that’s what’s next.”

WF 000 010 1 – 2 6 0

SF 000 000 0 – 0 1 0

WP – Annie Ruth Eliason (7 IP, H, 0 R, 11 K, 4 BB, HBP). LP – Payton Perry (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 7 K, BB, 2 HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Summer Holland 1-4, 2B, RBI; Ashlyn Daisy 1-4, R, SB; Mia Boykin 1-2, BB, HBP; Abigail Gibbs 1-3, Madi Dubose 1-2, HBP, R; Logan Moore 1-3; Taryn Weatherford 0-3, RBI. SF: Katie Catoe 1-3; Payton Perry 0-1, 2 BB.

RECORDS: WF 6-6, 4-0. SF 10-3, 3-1.