West Florence standout Johnson looks to join long list of top DBs at Virginia Tech

FLORENCE, S.C. – Although it’s been debated in some circles, Virginia Tech has in recent years earned the moniker of “Defensive Back U.”
With 23 players from the Hokies’ secondary drafted into the NFL in the past 20 seasons, it’s not hard to see why.
And that’s the first thing that popped into Jody Jenerette’s head when talking about Nykelius (Nyke) Johnson.
“He just fits the mold of a Virginia Tech defensive back,” the West Florence High School football coach said. “He can run and he’s athletic. He finds a way to get around the ball and he’s a good tackler.
“There’s not many negatives with Nyke.”
The Hokies thought so too, and during his junior season, offered the Knights standout. Johnson committed and finally signed on the dotted line Thursday at the WFHS auditorium.
“I’m very excited about the program what it can do for me and I can do for them,” the Knights senior said. “They treated me like family and I can’t wait to get up there and pay my dues back to them.
“The process has been hard, but it’s been good.”
North Carolina State was Johnson’s second choice, but the VT atmosphere and opportunity was too much to pass up.
“They were the first school to ever reach out to me, and that really stuck with me,” Johnson said. “…It’s a beautiful campus and it’s not too big and it’s not too small. They’re on the rise and they develop people and that’s where I felt like I would have the best opportunity.
“The (Atlantic Coast Conference) has big names like Clemson and Miami, so I’m excited to go up and play.”
Johnson went to camp up in Virginia as a cornerback and that’s what he signed to play with the Hokies. He’s been a stalwart in the Knights’ secondary for several seasons and has 20 tackles, including one for loss, this year.
Although the numbers are not eye-popping, Johnson has rarely in his high school career been able to concentrate on solely being a defensive back. He’s also returned kicks and punts for WFHS (he has even scored that way) and has seen time at running back and wide receiver whenever the Knights needed him.
“They’re getting a guy who hasn’t even scratched the surface yet of what he’s going to be,” Jenerette said. “He’s going to get bigger – we think he can carry 210 (pounds) easy – and he’s going to be the type of guy that can play all over the field.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
