West Florence standout Johnson looks to join long list of top DBs at Virginia Tech

“They were the first school to ever reach out to me, and that really stuck with me,” Johnson said. “…It’s a beautiful campus and it’s not too big and it’s not too small. They’re on the rise and they develop people and that’s where I felt like I would have the best opportunity.

“The (Atlantic Coast Conference) has big names like Clemson and Miami, so I’m excited to go up and play.”

Johnson went to camp up in Virginia as a cornerback and that’s what he signed to play with the Hokies. He’s been a stalwart in the Knights’ secondary for several seasons and has 20 tackles, including one for loss, this year.

Although the numbers are not eye-popping, Johnson has rarely in his high school career been able to concentrate on solely being a defensive back. He’s also returned kicks and punts for WFHS (he has even scored that way) and has seen time at running back and wide receiver whenever the Knights needed him.

“They’re getting a guy who hasn’t even scratched the surface yet of what he’s going to be,” Jenerette said. “He’s going to get bigger – we think he can carry 210 (pounds) easy – and he’s going to be the type of guy that can play all over the field.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him.”

