West Florence surges behind dominant defensive stretch in win over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was toward the end of the first half of Wednesday's game at Darlington when West Florence settled into a zone defense, coach Kevin Robinson said.

“They didn’t have an answer for the zone and we kind of stayed in it and just locked in defensively from there,” Robinson said.

The result was a stretch that saw the Knights outscore the Falcons by 12 points. That momentum carried over into a dominant third quarter as WFHS pulled away for an eventual 69-48 victory.

West improved to 14-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 6-4A while Darlington fell to 11-7 and 1-3. The Knights will take on rival South Florence on Friday at home while the Falcons will travel to Hartsville.

The victory Wednesday was a needed one for Robinson’s squad following a two-point loss to North Myrtle Beach last Friday.

“Like I told these guys – everything matters,” Robinson said. “Every game you play, every practice, every free throw…everything matters. So they stepped up to the challenge, and for that, we came out on top.”