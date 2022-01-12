West Florence surges behind dominant defensive stretch in win over Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was toward the end of the first half of Wednesday's game at Darlington when West Florence settled into a zone defense, coach Kevin Robinson said.
“They didn’t have an answer for the zone and we kind of stayed in it and just locked in defensively from there,” Robinson said.
The result was a stretch that saw the Knights outscore the Falcons by 12 points. That momentum carried over into a dominant third quarter as WFHS pulled away for an eventual 69-48 victory.
West improved to 14-3 overall and 2-3 in Region 6-4A while Darlington fell to 11-7 and 1-3. The Knights will take on rival South Florence on Friday at home while the Falcons will travel to Hartsville.
The victory Wednesday was a needed one for Robinson’s squad following a two-point loss to North Myrtle Beach last Friday.
“Like I told these guys – everything matters,” Robinson said. “Every game you play, every practice, every free throw…everything matters. So they stepped up to the challenge, and for that, we came out on top.”
The game was a little choppy through much of the first quarter and a half with both teams making their way to the foul line multiple times. But after Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis put the Falcons up 24-22, West closed the stanza on a 16-4 run to take a 38-28 lead into the break.
It only snowballed from there. West held Darlington to just four points in the third period as balanced scoring by Avion McBride, Deuce Hudson and Bryson Graves helped the Knights take a 27-point advantage into the final quarter.
“Both teams kind of had that (chess) match – both teams feeling each other out,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, my guys knew what was at stake, and so again they stepped up to the challenge and they did everything that I asked them to do.
“And it showed. My guys wanted it tonight.”
McBride led the way with a game-high 23 points for WFHS, including 16 in the first half. Hudson added 14, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Graves finished with 12 – 10 of which came during WF’s decisive runs in the second and third quarters.
Darlington kept pace for most of the first half thanks to leading scorer Qua’liek Lewis. He had 19 for the game and 11 through the first 16 minutes. He also connected on four shots from downtown for the game.
He was the only Falcon in double figures, however, as Keenan Dubose finished second on the squad with nine points.
WEST FLORENCE (69)
Avion McBride 23, Deuce Hudson 14, Bryson Graves 12, Lloyd 5, Smalls 5, Bruce 4, Taylor 2, Bridges 2.