West Florence survives Hartsville 15-13 in extras at Junior State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. – West Florence was in about as comfortable position as it could be coming down the home stretch of Sunday’s American Legion Junior State Tournament game against Hartsville at Riley Park.
Post 53, however, delivered a rude awakening as things got very uncomfortable very quickly.
Three outs away from a run-rule loss, Hartsville plated seven men in the fifth inning and bookended that with four more in the bottom of the seventh to erase an 11-run deficit.
But the comeback was not meant to be as Tae Herring roped a two-run single in the top of the 10th to power West to a wild 15-13 victory and keep it in the winner’s bracket.
West will take on the Fort Mill/North Augusta winner at 7 p.m. on Monday while Hartsville faces host Sumter in an elimination game at 1 p.m.
The final result was a huge shift from how the game started. Post 53 had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the first, but an obstruction call helped West keep Hartsville off the board.
WF turned the tide next inning and built a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth. The wheels came off a bit for Hartsville as two errors, a wild pitch and six walks allowed West to plate six runs for a 9-0 advantage.
It was 12-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Post 53’s offense caught fire. Seven hits helped lead to seven runs as Hartsville all of sudden found itself down 12-8.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when a WF error to lead off the inning paved the way for another rally. The final blow came on a two-out wild pitch that knotted the score at 12-12.
Neither team managed anything in the eighth, but a one-out single by Harrison Brown in the ninth led the way to another run by West.
Hartsville rallied again, however, with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning to push the game into the 10th.
Herring came through with the big knock to plate two, and West survived a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 10th for the win.