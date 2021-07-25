West Florence survives Hartsville 15-13 in extras at Junior State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C. – West Florence was in about as comfortable position as it could be coming down the home stretch of Sunday’s American Legion Junior State Tournament game against Hartsville at Riley Park.

Post 53, however, delivered a rude awakening as things got very uncomfortable very quickly.

Three outs away from a run-rule loss, Hartsville plated seven men in the fifth inning and bookended that with four more in the bottom of the seventh to erase an 11-run deficit.

But the comeback was not meant to be as Tae Herring roped a two-run single in the top of the 10th to power West to a wild 15-13 victory and keep it in the winner’s bracket.

West will take on the Fort Mill/North Augusta winner at 7 p.m. on Monday while Hartsville faces host Sumter in an elimination game at 1 p.m.

The final result was a huge shift from how the game started. Post 53 had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the first, but an obstruction call helped West keep Hartsville off the board.

WF turned the tide next inning and built a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth. The wheels came off a bit for Hartsville as two errors, a wild pitch and six walks allowed West to plate six runs for a 9-0 advantage.