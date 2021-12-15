West Florence TE McBride signs with Georgia State football

FLORENCE, S.C. – To say Avion McBride’s football stock rose quickly would be an understatement.
McBride, the West Florence High School basketball standout, hadn’t really played football since his days in the city program at around 11 or 12 before picking things back up his junior year.
Prior to his senior season, however, McBride was switched from a wide receiver to a tight end.
“The first kid I’ve had to get an offer off of a spring football practice film,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said. “So if you can play, they’ll come find you.”
McBride showed he could play – and Georgia State found him.
In just his second season of high school football, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound McBride made enough of an impression to earn a spot in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and an offer from the NCAA Division I Panthers.
With too good an opportunity to pass up, McBride signed with Georgia State on Wednesday in the WFHS auditorium.
“It’s a very exciting feeling…I was thinking about this day since I was a little kid,” McBride said of signing collegiately. “I’m just grateful. It’s been crazy because I switched my position back in the spring. I was a wide receiver and I switched to tight end.
“Then I just started getting calls.”
Playing football at the college level was never really a consideration until this past season, McBride said, as he always figured basketball would be his path to the NCAAs.
But aside from catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, McBride was a key cog in an offensive line that helped the Knights rush for more than 3,000 yards this past season − and college teams saw the same potential in McBride that Jenerette did.
“He’s got that body type that they’re really wanting right now,” Jenerette said. “He’s 6-6 and he’s long. They think they can mold him into what they want him to be, so it’s the perfect spot at Georgia State because they’re tight end-heavy.”
McBride also enjoyed his visit to the GSU campus in the heart of Atlanta.
“I love the city of Atlanta,” he said. “The school has a very good sports medicine program and I want to be a physical trainer or an athletic trainer when I (graduate).”
Panthers coach Shawn Elliott, the former assistant and interim coach at the University of South Carolina, was another big influence, McBride said.
“He’s a very exciting guy,” he added. “It’s always a joy every time I’m around him.”