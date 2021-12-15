West Florence TE McBride signs with Georgia State football

“Then I just started getting calls.”

Playing football at the college level was never really a consideration until this past season, McBride said, as he always figured basketball would be his path to the NCAAs.

But aside from catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, McBride was a key cog in an offensive line that helped the Knights rush for more than 3,000 yards this past season − and college teams saw the same potential in McBride that Jenerette did.

“He’s got that body type that they’re really wanting right now,” Jenerette said. “He’s 6-6 and he’s long. They think they can mold him into what they want him to be, so it’s the perfect spot at Georgia State because they’re tight end-heavy.”

McBride also enjoyed his visit to the GSU campus in the heart of Atlanta.

“I love the city of Atlanta,” he said. “The school has a very good sports medicine program and I want to be a physical trainer or an athletic trainer when I (graduate).”

Panthers coach Shawn Elliott, the former assistant and interim coach at the University of South Carolina, was another big influence, McBride said.

“He’s a very exciting guy,” he added. “It’s always a joy every time I’m around him.”

