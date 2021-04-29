West Florence tennis earns 4-2 victory over rival South

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s matchup between the South and West Florence tennis teams wound up being a nail-biter.

Three matches went to third-set tiebreakers, and it wasn’t until the No. 1 doubles teams played that the Knights were able to walk away with the victory.

Thursday’s rematch didn’t have quite the same drama, but did have the same result as West earned a 4-2 victory on its home courts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even so, there was still a possibility of things going to No. 1 doubles again. West held a 3-2 advantage with the No. 5 singles match between Tallon Cannon and the Bruins’ R.J. Mack yet to be decided.

Cannon won the first set 6-2, but Mack rallied to take the second 6-3. That forced the only third-set tiebreaker of the evening as the two battled until Cannon earned the 10-7 win.

The No. 2 doubles matchup was also a tight one. The Knights’ Jonathan Braddock and Matthew Brasington got the win over Cameron White and Bryce Jackson, but both sets went down to the wire – 6-4, 7-5.

The teams split the other four singles matches. West’s No. 1, J.R. Dawkins, earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Josh Anderson while South’s Makgill Smith topped Ben Richbourg 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.

The Bruins picked up their other victory at No. 4 with Cannon Gerald earning a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Alex Moore. West’s Michael Schiesz took the other win at No. 3 with a 6-0, 6-4 decision against Antonio Soto-Mendoza.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.