West Florence tennis falls in 4A state playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – The COVID-19 season of 2020 hurt West Florence in more ways than one.

Aside from losing nine seniors from that squad, the shortened season also took away opportunities for some of the Knights’ younger players to gain experience.

But coach Warren Coker is starting to see the program turn a corner, he said, as he witnessed progress throughout this past campaign – which ended Wednesday with a first-round 4A state playoff loss to Hilton Head Island.

“We’re a little bit better; a little older now and we’re making some headway into getting back into being a contender again,” Coker said following the Knights’ 6-0 loss. “I really believe with the work (in the) offseason that we plan on doing and the new kids that are coming in next year…those additions will make us a little bit stronger and even more competitive than we were this year.”

WFHS has five seniors graduating, including two in the starting lineup in Alex Moore and Jonathan Braddock. Moore was the No. 4 singles player for West while Braddock combined with Adam Goff at No. 2 doubles.

“When you’ve got ninth and 10th grade as your top (No.) 1 and 2, then a junior at three and another 10th-grader here at five and a junior and senior at No. 2 doubles, it looks good going forward,” Coker said. “I encourage them to play more tournaments, I’m encouraging them to do more clinics (and) play any types of matches.

“We’re going to do some conditioning and playing over the summer to get them better and get them ready for next year.”

JR Dawkins, the top singles player, had the best outing of the day for the Knights against HHI’s Brent Geist. The first set went to a tiebreaker that Dawkins lost 7-2 en route to dropping the overall match 7-6, 6-2.

Matthew Brasington also had a solid outing against Fisher Caraway at No. 5 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat.

Moore wound up falling 6-1, 6-0 to Stefan Russell in his final match for WFHS while Braddock and Goff were bested 6-2, 6-2 in doubles play.

SINGLES

Brent Geist (HHI) def. JR Dawkins 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Tallon Cannon 6-1, 6-1; Grant Pagatpatan (HHI) def. Michael Shiesz 6-2, 6-1; Stefan Russell (HHI) def. Alex Moore 6-1, 6-0; Fisher Caraway (HHI) def. Matthew Brasington 6-3, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Sam Cavanaugh/Luke Danzell (HHI) def. Jonathan Braddock/Adam Goff 6-2, 6-2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.