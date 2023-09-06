FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence has proven two things early this season: The Knights are talented, and they are young.

Trinity Collegiate transfer and top seed Allie Murrell was the Knight lineup’s lone senior in Wednesday's match against Conway. The next two seeds were seventh-graders: Grace Murrell (Allie’s sister) and Shelby White.

Last year’s West No. 1 seed and this year’s No. 4, Elle Brannon, is just a freshman.

And while Mattie Segars and Emma Watford are sophomores, Maia Rivera-Cintron is an eighth-grader.

Even with that youth, coach Abby Sullivan’s Knights won the Florence Tennis Association Girls’ High School Preseason Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Complex.

“That was incredible,” Sullivan said before Wednesday’s match. “It was a very long, hot weekend with temperatures much like today. The girls really persevered. There was a late match that Friday night, and they and they had two hot matches Saturday. It was incredible for West Florence to win that tournament because we’ve never won that tournament before.”

Sullivan is more than happy to have the Murrell sisters, whose father, Jeff, coached what now is Trinity Collegiate to a state SCISA tennis championship in 2017. Sullivan coached their older sister, Maggie, at West in 2020.

Allie Murrell, who had played for state championships at Trinity, brings plenty of talent and experience to the Knights. Sullivan can say the same thing about Grace.

“I’ll say this; they are a tennis-loving family,” Sullivan said. “They love tennis; they love to fight and pump each other up and be successful. I’m so excited to see what they’re bringing to the season this year.”

Allie Murrell talked about what it’s like to have her sister as the team’s second seed.

“It’s nice to play beside her,” Allie said. “All the way through, we have a pretty high level. So it’s not like we just have a couple of good girls. Everybody is really good, so it’s really helpful when it comes to tight matches.”

In between points Wednesday, Knight players could often be heard motivating each other.

“It’s the team that makes you feel like you have more effort,” Brannon said. “Without the team, you feel down. But the team lifts you up and honestly makes you play better because you’re playing for your team.”

Florence was 5-0 going into Wednesday, and one of those wins was against Conway in the FTA tournament. But Conway finished on top Wednesday with a 4-2 score. Segars won at No. 5 singles, as did Watford and Rivera-Cintron in doubles.

But Conway, like West, had a strong mix of talent and youth. All the Knights can do is look ahead.

“Our girls have tournament experience; they know what a long match is, and they know how to persevere when they get down,” Sullivan said. “So, I’m very excited to see all that put together when the season unfolds.”