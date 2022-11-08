West Florence to play Myrtle Beach again on a Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Weather once again has a hand in West Florence vs. Myrtle Beach.

Just as hurricane concerns moved their regular-season contest to a Wednesday when the Knights won 25-21 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in late September, tropical-storm concerns are the reason for moving this second-round Class 4A playoff game to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Knight Stadium.

"Hurricanes and tropical depressions and Myrtle Beach and West Florence go hand in hand on Wednesdays," West Florence coach Jody Jenerette quipped.

Jenerette, who coached for a long time in Horry County Schools at his alma mater Aynor, said the priority was making sure this game doesn't get played Saturday or Monday.

"Horry County Schools have always been proactive in tropical-depression situations," Jenerette said. "If they cancel school Friday, their team couldn't get on the bus Thursday. With me having coached in Horry County for so long, me and (Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson) had the feeling (Horry) wouldn't let their kids on the bus Thursday after school. Because of that, Wednesday looked like the only day we'd have."

The Knights beat Class 5A power Byrnes on the final play five days before playing at Myrtle Beach in late September. West quarterback Deuce Hudson rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in that game against the Seahawks. And Darren Lloyd accounted for a TD and two-point conversion. Sam Spence added a field goal.

West recovered a late-game fumble at its own goal line to seal that win.

"Luckily for us, Wednesday's opponent is a team we've seen before," said Jenerette, whose fourth-ranked Knights are 10-1. "It's not like either team is trying to reinvent the wheel against each other. It was a one-possession game over there; they had a chance to win that game, and we're not going to change anything now. It's Week 12. All teams should have their packages kind of figured out."

Jenerette said Lloyd, who rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns during Friday's first-round win over Lugoff-Elgin, dealt with some toe discomfort earlier this week but is good to go Wednesday.

Knights linebacker Franklin Emerson (shoulder) is also good to go.

Although the 2018 state champion Seahawks had their struggles this year, Jenerette doesn't want to hear any of that.

"They're still Myrtle Beach," Jenerette said. "There's all this talk about how they're down this year, but (Wilson) will always have them ready. They can always throw and catch, and their running back (Malachi Washington II) is fantastic. We've just got to get stops, get our defense off the field on third downs and score some points."