West Florence tops Airport for 9th straight win, advances to 2nd round of playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. − It might be a new season, but on Thursday it certainly looked like the same old West Florence team that went into the state playoffs riding an eight-game winning streak.

Make it nine in row now as the Knights opened up postseason play against Airport with an 89-60 victory thanks to a phenomenal jump right out of the gate.

West (22-3) will have to hit the road Saturday for a 6 p.m. tilt against Beaufort − the top seed from Region 7-4A.

Deuce Hudson scored nine of his 13 points in the opening stanza as part of a 32-point onslaught by West. The Knights led 51-24 at halftime and held a near 30-point advantage for much of the second half.

Bryson Graves led WFHS with 20 points, with 11 coming in the third quarter. Avion McBride added 15, Darren Lloyd finished with 14 and Valerian Bruce had 10 to give the Knights five players in double figures.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremiah Harris scored a game-high 26 points for Airport followed by Jamal McBride with 13.

AIRPORT (60)