West Florence travels to Grand Strand again to face Chiefs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Coaches always feel the added stress during football season, and probably none more so than Jody Jenerette the last two weeks.

Jenerette’s West Florence Knights pulled off victories against previously unbeaten 5A Byrnes before topping Region 6-4A foe Myrtle Beach for the first time in program history in a game that was moved up due to Hurricane Ian.

Both wins, however, literally came down to the last few plays of the game.

“It ain’t good for my heart and my blood pressure, I can tell you that,” Jenerette said. “We need to win these games a little earlier so I can feel a little better. But obviously great wins for our guys. Having to play Byrnes and Myrtle Beach within five days – I don’t wish that on anybody. I think there’s probably a combined 18 state championships between those two programs, maybe more than that.

“That’s tough. But our kids responded and did a good job at the end.”

After back-to-back marquee showdowns, WFHS faces a different challenge Friday when it travels to the Grand Strand once more for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against North Myrtle Beach in Little River.

The Knights (6-0, 1-0) are currently 3rd in the latest 4A state rankings and are facing a Chiefs (1-6, 0-1) team that has lost four straight games by a combined score of 173-64.

“They’ve got a young team and we knew that going in,” Jenerette said. “Whenever (former NMBHS coach) Matt Reel left last year, he told me they were going to be young. They were really good on J.V. – I think they won a bunch of games down there. They just aren’t physically where they need to be yet.

“Now we’ve got to go on the road again to the beach…I think last week gave us a pretty good itinerary, a pretty good time of when we need to be there and those type of things. I think we’ll play well, but you never know until kickoff.”

This week has also been somewhat of a different challenge as F1S schools are on fall break, so the routine has changed somewhat.

But mostly what Jenerette and his Knights have worked on is getting back to a more physical style of play of their own, he said.

“Honestly I think we just kind of need to get back to our roots,” Jenerette said. “We’re not as physical as I want us to be. There were moments against Myrtle Beach where it was really bad and it showed. That’s what we’ve focused on this week – we’ve worried more about West Florence than anybody else.”

The Chiefs do present do a unique challenge for the West defense as they run an option system. It’s the same kind as WFHS runs though, so the Knights have somewhat of a blueprint of how to defend it.

“That kind of gives our kids a little background on what they should be doing,” Jenerette said. “Biggest thing is just doing what you’re supposed to do – be sound in your assignments and don’t be selfish.

“…We’ve got to focus on us and make sure we do what we need to do to stop them.”