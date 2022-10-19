West Florence volleyball falls in 4A playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – The emotion was evident in Warren Coker’s voice following Wednesday’s first-round playoff matchup against Hilton Head.

“Eight seniors,” the West Florence volleyball coach said. “Most of them have been with me for a while now, and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to them. But I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids to work with this year.”

The Knights fell 3-0 to the Seahawks at the Castle by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-9 to finish the year 18-10 overall. It was the final contest for a large senior class for WFHS, making up almost half of the entire roster (17).

That might have been on the minds of his players during the final set Wednesday, Coker said.

West held its own in the first two sets despite dropping both, but the final one got out of hand quickly. Hilton Head jumped to an 11-1 lead and cruised the rest of the match to complete the sweep.

“Nerves of knowing it may be the end,” Coker said. “I think they played tight. I tried to tell them we have nothing to lose (so) play with everything they had in that last set.

“But it didn’t go our way.”

It was tough finish considering how well WFHS rebounded in the second set. It was tied 15-15 at one point and West trailed 21-20 a short time later before HHHS took four of the next five points.

“We adjusted,” Coker said. “We took away angles from them and we found our seams that we needed to hit. Izzy (Elizabeth White) started hitting some really good cuts across court and getting some points (and) we started picking up balls that they were hitting.

“We were blocking much better in that second set and kept it very competitive.”

White, a freshman, led the way with 14 kills for the Knights and also had one block and three digs. Junior Kaycee Miller followed with seven kills and also had one ace and three digs.

Senior Jordyn Perry capped off her career with 10 digs for the Knights, which put her at over 1,000 for career. She was honored after the match with a banner surrounded by her teammates. She also recorded one ace.

Rachel Herod, another senior, finished with one ace, one kill, 20 assists and eight digs. Junior Reagan Dubose had six assists and five digs.

Senior Monica Schenk posted two kills, two blocks and one dig and senior Logan Moore finished with five digs.

Abigail Parr had one dig as did Leyna Wierzbicki, who also tallied two kills and one block.