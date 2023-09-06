GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
West splits tri-Match
FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence beat Latta 25-17 and 25-13 in Game 1, but the Knights fell to Conway 25-21, 25-18.
GAME 1
ACES: WF: Kaycee Miller 1,Reagan Dubose 1,McKenna Flowers 1,Abigail Parr 2,Emma Oakley 4.
KILLS: WF: Camryn White 1,Kaycee Miller 4,Evelyn Edwards 1,Elizabeth White 8,Emma Oakley 1.
ASSISTS: WF: Reagan Dubose 7,Kaycee Miller 1,Bella Chandler 1,McKenna Flowers 1,Abigail Parr 5.
BLOCKS: WF: Camryn White 1,Elizabeth White 1.
GAME 2
ACES: WF: Camryn White 1,Reagan Dubose 3,Emma Oakley 2.
KILLS: WF: Camryn White 1,Kaycee Miller 1,Evelyn Edwards 1,Elizabeth White 5.
ASSISTS: WF: Reagan Dubose 8.
BLOCKS: WF: Evelyn Edwards 1.
Lake View 3
Green Sea Floyds 0
LAKE VIEW - Lake View won 25-9, 25-11, 25-23.
ACES: LV: Emma King 4, Raven Locklear 7, Hollie Scott 1.
KILLS: LV: King 4, Locklear 6, Scott 6.
ASSISTS: LV: KIng 24, Locklear 1, Scott 6.
DIGS: LV: King 10, Locklear 8, Scott 5.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Johnsonville 6
East Clarendon 1
SINGLES
Nicole Cook (J) def Daylee Culick 6-1, 6-2;Mallory Prosser (J) def Kyla Smith;6-2, 6-2;Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def Catherine Fleming 6-1, 6-1;Faith Bardon (J) def Addie McKenzie 6-3, 6-1;Sophie Cook (J) def Ally Coker 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Cook and Prosser (J) def. Culick/ Smith 8-0;McKenzie/ Knowlton (EC) def. Owens/Howell 8-6