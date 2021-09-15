West Florence, Wilson set to clash in Morning News Game of the Week

That combination of good parts has helped West Florence score at least 35 points a game so far this season.

“They do a really good job at what they do – they’re going to line up and their going to football and give you a lot of counter stuff and give you a lot of quarterback-keep-type stuff,” first-year Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “… They’ve got a really good football team, and there’s a reason why they’re 3-0. They’re going to present a lot of challenges for us. I feel like we’re going to have to match their physicality and have to play very disciplined.

“Their run game is very effective, and we’re going to have to do a good job of containing them.”

Mooney also is looking for his team to continue to grow from its mistakes. Wilson has turned the ball over four times in the first quarters of its two games this season.

“That’s something offensively we can’t do – four interceptions in two quarters,” Mooney said. “And all four have put our defense in a position to be on a short field and give our opponents a higher-percentage chance to score. ...