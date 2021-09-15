West Florence, Wilson set to clash in Morning News Game of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence and Wilson are set to meet again on the football field, only this time it will be in the Tigers’ backyard – literally.
The first city championship matchup to be played on a team’s home campus will feature the Knights (3-0) walking into Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday with an eye on keeping their perfect record intact.
Wilson (0-2), meanwhile, is still in search of its first victory of the season and on its new home turf – and would like nothing more than for it to come against a crosstown rival.
But in order to do so, the Tigers will have to find a way to do what no one else has so far this season and that’s slow down West Florence’s vaunted run game. The Knights already have amassed 1,048 yards on the ground, led by Terry McKithen’s 502 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“We’ve obviously run the ball really well with Terry,” West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said. “The offensive line has started to gel a lot quicker than I thought they would. I thought we’d be more of a work-in-progress, but we’ve gotten a lot better up front.
“And, of course Terry’s a great runner and so is Deuce (Hudson), so is Darren (Lloyd). We’ve just got a lot of really, really good parts to this football team right now.”
That combination of good parts has helped West Florence score at least 35 points a game so far this season.
“They do a really good job at what they do – they’re going to line up and their going to football and give you a lot of counter stuff and give you a lot of quarterback-keep-type stuff,” first-year Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “… They’ve got a really good football team, and there’s a reason why they’re 3-0. They’re going to present a lot of challenges for us. I feel like we’re going to have to match their physicality and have to play very disciplined.
“Their run game is very effective, and we’re going to have to do a good job of containing them.”
Mooney also is looking for his team to continue to grow from its mistakes. Wilson has turned the ball over four times in the first quarters of its two games this season.
“That’s something offensively we can’t do – four interceptions in two quarters,” Mooney said. “And all four have put our defense in a position to be on a short field and give our opponents a higher-percentage chance to score. ...
“But I do feel like what we do offensively is very effective when it's run in a very disciplined way and we’re not turning the ball over. The last two games we’ve had a little over 800 yards of offense, so we’re moving the ball when we don’t turn it over.”
Wilson had 302 yards of offense against Ashley Ridge and 418 against Goose Creek, scoring 28 points in the process. Zandae Butler already has 300 yards receiving and two scores and the Tigers’ running game was more effective last week with 260 yards on the ground.
“Zandae is as good a wide receiver as you’re going to see in the Pee Dee and in South Carolina, if you ask me,” Jenerette said. “He’s special. and he’s a guy we’ve got to keep our eyes on.”
Jenerette also isn’t putting too much stock in Wilson being 0-2 to start the year either.
“Everybody’s giving them a hard time about their record, but you see the improvement,” he said. “From Ashley Ridge to Goose Creek, it was night and day. They’ve gotten so much better up front.
“You just kind of hope they don’t figure out against us or it’s going to be a long night.”