HARTSVILLE, S.C. --

REPORT FROM F1S TEAMS: West Florence girls won with 113 points in Friday's Florence Invitational Swim Meet at the Hartsville YMCA.

Automatic State Times for Girls in Individual Events:

Sarah Howard, West Florence, 1st place 50 Free 26.64

Sarah Howard, West Florence, 1st place 100 breast 1:13.46

Morgan Krawiec, Wilson, 1st place 200 free 2:08.89

Consideration State Times for Girls in Individual Events:

200 Medley Relay – West Florence 1st place 2:02.42

Wilson 2nd place 2:08.64

200 Freestyle – Riley White, West Florence, 2nd place 2:13.10

Mallory Anderson, West Florence, 3rd place 2:17.85

200 Individual Medley – Sarah Beth Bailey, West Florence, 1st place 2:37.97

100 Butterfly – Andrea Elya, Wilson, 1st place 1:06.70

Riley White, West Florence, 2nd place 1:07.44

Lauren Krawiec, West Florence, 4th place 1:14.22

500 Freestyle – Mallory Anderson, West Florence, 1st place 6:04.85

ME Powers, West Florence, 2nd place 6:16.75

200 Freestyle Relay – West Florence 1st place 1:50.62

100 Backstroke – Andrea Elya, Wilson, 1st place 1:07.90

Sarah Beth Bailey, West Florence, 3rd place 1:12.35

100 Breaststroke – Lauren Krawiec, West Florence, 2nd place 1:17.37

Morgan Krawiec, Wilson, 3rd place 1:18.24

400 Freestyle Relay – Wilson 1st place 4:22.52

BOYS SWIMMING

Consideration State Times for Boys in Individual Events:

200 Freestyle – Aiden Calcutt, South Florence, 2nd place 2:12.01

200 Individual Medley – Avery Myers, West Florence, 1st place 2:28.67

50 Freestyle – Jacob Cedilote, South Florence, 3rd place 26.70

500 Freestyle – Avery Myers, West Florence, 1st place 6:07.90

REPORT FROM HARTSVILLE'S TEAM: The Red Fox men placed second behind Sumter.

The Men's 200 Medley Relay placed 3rd and the Men's 200 Freestyle Relay came in 1st. Relay members are Colin Shenk, Cohen Jackson, Hunter Jeppson, Smith Fassett, and Levi Mathis.

Colin Schenk placed 2nd in the 100 Freestyle and 4th in 100 Breakstroke, earning a consideration state qualification in the 100 Freestyle.

Cohen Jackson placed 3rd in both the 100 and 200 Freestyle events with personal best times for both

Hunter Jeppson placed 3rd in both the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Butterly

Levi Mathis placed 5th is both the Men's 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke also with personal best times

Smith Fassett placed 6th in the 100 Breastroke with a personal best time

HHS Women's Team placed 6th overall but also had some highlights:

200 Medley Relay - 6th place, 200 Freestyle Relay - 8th place

Members: Alexis Jeppson, Sofia Elias, Kylee Melton, and Sophie Rhodes

Alexis Jeppson, Captain and Senior, placed 5th in the 500 Freestyle with a personal best time, and 2nd in the Women's 100 Backstroke event, earning a consideration state qualification.