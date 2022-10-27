West Florence's 1st region title team reflects on 50-year legacy

FLORENCE, S.C. – It won’t quite be to the day, but the West Florence High football team is hoping history can repeat itself this Friday.

The Knights face South Florence for the top spot in Region 6-4A. Fifty years prior, West also celebrated a region crown – in its second year of varsity football.

On Nov. 2, 1972, West Florence shut out Hillcrest 21-0 to capture the title for the first time in school history. It was a remarkable feat for a program – and a school – that had only come into existence three years prior. West had a junior varsity team in ’70 before moving up to varsity in ’71.

Even so, coach Gerald Holley, who took the reins for the 1972 season, saw great potential even from the start.

“The players, all of them, had started their football careers at one of the other schools,” Holley said. "But they all meshed. The first year we had a 5-5 record, and the second year was basically the same players we had that first year.

“…I had coached the defense the year before, and I knew we had a pretty good team. When I took over, I told them that if we played hard and didn’t make mistakes, we had a chance to be really good.”

The Knights were good – on both sides of the ball. They averaged 27.8 points per game and allowed an average of just 12.8 per contest. The offense scored more than 30 points five times while the defense allowed six points or fewer five times with three shutouts.

It all added up to an 8-1-1 regular season that saw the Knights go unbeaten in region play…with one crucial tie in the mix.

While the rapid rise might have come as a surprise to some, the players themselves weren’t shocked in the least.

“A lot of us just knew each other already because a lot of us lived in the same neighborhood,” said Joey Walters, who was a standout receiver and defensive back for the Knights before going on to shine at Clemson University and in the Canadian Football League. “A lot of those athletes were the same ones we played against at the neighborhood park together.”

And that made for an even stronger bond between the players, Shrine Bowl halfback Jerome Andrews said.

“That was the key factor in our team – we worked together and we worked as brothers,” he said. “It was a brotherhood.”

NEED FOR SPEED

No one would likely confuse anyone from West Florence’s offensive line today with their 1972 counterparts.

“Our offensive tackles didn’t weigh but 155 pounds,” Holley said.

In fact the biggest player might have topped out at around 210 pounds, but what the Knights lacked in size they made up for in speed – and scheme.

The triple option was starting to become more prevalent, and it was exactly the type of offense West Florence needed to succeed.

“We were fortunate to have the right offense for that group,” Holley said. “We didn’t have to overpower people and could spread the field out because we were a very quick and a very fast team.”

And the Knights thrived under it. Quarterback David Shaw, Andrews and fullback Brian Summerford were a potent backfield combination to contend with. Summerford had a big game against Camden (3 TDs) while Andrews ran for 254 yards in the matchup against Sumter.

“It was the blocking,” Andrews said of his big game. “They opened the holes and I went into it. We did it. I’ll never forget. Each time we ran it, David Shaw would either fake the option and go on the outside or hold it and go on the inside. They just couldn’t adapt to it.

“...If you got fooled by it for just a few seconds, it was over.”

While the run game was paramount, the passing attack had big moments as well. Walters had several key grabs from Shaw throughout the year, including a huge one against Conway that tied the game late.

But quickness wasn’t just a weapon on offense, but defense as well. The Knights employed a bump-and-run strategy and crowded the line of scrimmage.

That normally wouldn’t work for most teams, but West’s speed made it possible, Holley said.

“We could do it because our guys were fast and we could recover really fast,” Holley said. “So it worked out. These guys could really go to the ball and you might have four or five guys on the tackle.

“They were just football savvy. They played really well together.”

And they were good across the board, Walters added.

“We had a good set of linebackers and linemen that were quick and athletic and could stop a whole lot of offenses,” he said. “We played a lot of man-to-man back then, so we were out there on an island by ourselves, but that was fine.

"We were able to do our jobs because our linebackers and our linemen were so dominant that they didn’t allow the quarterbacks any time to throw.”

ROUGH START, GREAT FINISH

The ’72 season didn’t start on a high note for WFHS as it dropped its season opener 12-6 to Wilson.

Despite more than 400 yards of total offense, the Knights committed six turnovers which proved to be too much to overcome.

“That broke everybody’s heart,” Andrews said. “The coaches didn’t have to say anything to us – we beat them on the field for practice.”

West never tasted defeat again until the final game of the year. It rolled past McClenaghan (40-6) and Southside (41-6) before shutting out Kingstree (32-0) and St. Johns (21-0).

Then region play started against Camden, where Andrews and Summerford helped power a 35-21 victory.

“At that time, we were very confident in terms of our play,” Walters said. “We weren’t really worried about other teams. Our coaches convinced us that if we went out and played the type of football that we were capable of, we could win these games.

“We believed that and were fortunate to be able to go out and do it.”

The next game was at Conway, and a critical decision was made by Holley beforehand which helped the Knights eventually secure the region crown.

“I knew Hartsville had beaten Conway the week before, so they had a loss,” he said. “Back then, you didn’t have to play ties off, but you had to tell the referee before the game that you didn’t want to play it off.

“…I figured if we had a tie and no loss, and he had a loss and a tie, we’d be better off. And we were at Conway and they had a really good team. So I was going to take my chances and not play off the tie there.”

The strategy paid off thanks to the late TD connection from Shaw to Walters. The extra point was blocked, but the game resulted in a tie score.

The Knights played another barn-burner against Hartsville the next week in Kelleytown, a 20-18 win, before rolling past Sumter 50-26 behind Andrews’ big night.

That only left Hillcrest between the Knights and the region championship.

Summerford and Andrews shined on offense, and the defense turned in its final shutout of the season to give West a 21-0 victory.

“We celebrated, but we weren’t a real 'rah-rah’ type of team,” Andrews said. “But we celebrated a bit and jumped up and down. But when we got back to the gym or the locker room or wherever, we just kind of said, 'Hey, now we’ve got to get the next one.’”

THE LEGACY

The next win didn’t come for WFHS as John McKissick’s squad from Summerville made the trip to Florence and walked away with a 32-20 playoff win.

The game was tied 14 at the half. But for once, West finally got worn down by the end of the game, Holley said.

“We were good, but we were small. They were good, but they were bigger,” he said. “The line of scrimmage...they kind of controlled it so that was the one game where I thought our (size) probably hurt us.”

But the legacy of that squad remains.

Up until the turn of the century, Holley’s 8-2-1 Knights were one of just two WFHS teams to win eight games, with the other coming in 1987 under Neville Files (8-2).

Four seniors were awarded scholarships and went on play collegiately. Walters went to Clemson, Andrews to the Citadel, Summerford to Appalachian and Donnie Hayes attended Wofford College.

The Knights also had 11 named to the All-City team, which included Walters being named for both offense and defense. Walters, Leroy Peoples, Richard Moss and Victor Street were chosen on defense with Walters, Andrews, Summerford, Shaw, Hayes, Don Grantham and Timo Kanervisto making in on offense.

Holley was also tabbed as Coach of the Year.

And of course, Andrews was named all-state and chosen for the Shrine Bowl – although that game did not go exactly as he would have wanted.

“Unfortunately I got down there and got sick,” Andrews said. “And that took a toll on me. And to this day, you know when you don’t play to your full potential, it’s disappointing.

“But it was a tremendous honor and I had a good time and met some good fellows there.”

What Holley will remember most about that team is not the numbers or the accolades, however, but simply how much they cared about playing the game.

“When the whistle blew, they went into action,” he said. “You didn’t really have to push them; you didn’t have to rally them. That was just in their makeup.”