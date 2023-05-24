FLORENCE, S.C. – Kendrick Anderson has been playing football since he was five years old, and he has no intentions to stop anytime soon.

Fortunately that won’t be a problem after the West Florence offensive lineman signed with Greensboro College on Monday to continue his gridiron career.

“It feels great,” Anderson said. “I just feel really blessed to get this opportunity to play on another level and play for a team that had faith in me.”

The NCAA Division III school in North Carolina stood out because it provided everything he was looking for, Anderson said.

“It’s a private school and a great community and area,” he said. “Everybody’s nice, they’ve got a great coaching staff and everything is just great there.”